Sawan 2019: Start Date, End Date, Significance of Sawan month

Sawan 2019 Start Date: Sawan is considered to be one of the holiest months of the Hindu calendar, during which devotees observe fast and worship Lord Shiva. It is the fifth lunar month in Hindu calendar, during which many devotees even give up eating non-vegetarian food. This year, the month of Sawan begins from July 17 (Wednesday) and will continue until August 15.

It is during this holy month that Kanwars, saffron-attire clad Shiva devotees, walk barefoot with pitchers of holy water balanced between their shoulders from the Ganga to their homes where this holy water is offered to the Shivalinga. This form of Shiva worship has a special significance in regions around the Ganga.

The Kanwar Yatra usually stretches for over 100 kilometres. The pilgrims, a motley assembly including old and young people, women and men, children and even differently-abled can be spotted at holy sites by Ganga such as Gangotri, Gaumukh and Hardwar and the Jyotilingam shrines of Shiva

A festival which is similar to north India’s Kanwar Yatra is celebrated as the Kavadi festival in Tamil Nadu wherein Lord Muruga is worshipped.

During this month, all Mondays or Somwar are considered highly auspicious for observing a fast known as Shravan Somwar or Sawan Somwar Vrats. Many devotees observe the 16 Mondays or Solah Somwar fast from first Somwar of Sawan month. All Tuesdays or Mangalwar in Shravan month are dedicated to Goddess Parvati, the consort of Lord Shiva. Tuesday’s fasting during Shravan month is known as Mangal Gauri Vrat. Sawan Shivaratri and Hariyali Amavasya are other auspicious days during Shravan month.

According to drikpanchang.com, Sawan Somwar vrat dates for Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand begin from July 17 until August 15. While for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu it is from August 2 to 30. There is a difference of 15 days in starting period of this month depending on the followed lunar calendar in the region.