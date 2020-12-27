How SATC’s ‘Samantha Jones’ kept Kim Cattrall from having a baby

Cattrall spoke on the Women’s Prize for Fiction Podcast, wherein she shared that "motherhood simply wasn’t an option" when she was filming the series. (File photo)

Actor Kim Cattrall, who is best known for her portrayal of the promiscuously-wise Samantha Jones in the cult television show Sex and the City — and its two subsequent movies — has recently revealed that the long hours that she spent filming the series, left her with little time to plan for a baby.

According to a report in The Independent, Cattrall spoke on the Women’s Prize for Fiction Podcast, wherein she shared that “motherhood simply wasn’t an option” when she was filming the series.

“This was 1998, I would have to become a bit of a science experiment,” she was quoted as saying, while referring to her age. She also referenced her husband at the time, Mark Levinson, whom she divorced in 2004.

“My partner and I would have to be available to have sex at a certain time. There’s just no way I could have done that in a healthy, emotional, physical, or even physical state, and do 19-hour days,” the 64-year-old actor said.

“I was also 41. And I just thought that I have to make a decision here for my well being. And I love to work, my work has been my passport to my independence and my freedom and my education. So the thought [of having children] in my 40s, where the amount of scripts were more than cut in half, because now I was no longer considered the young lady…”

Cattrall also said that younger women had started to do the roles that she was used to playing. “But at that time, to get a show, like Sex and the City, which had not at the very beginning, but became very much [pro feminist], especially with my character, a feminist stance about sexuality, in particular.”

