scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 27, 2020
2020: A Rewind

How SATC’s ‘Samantha Jones’ kept Kim Cattrall from having a baby

The actor recently shared she had to work long hours on the show, which allowed her little time to plan a family

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 27, 2020 5:15:35 pm
Kim Cattrall, Kim Cattrall in Sex and the City, Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones, Sex and the City, Kim Cattrall on motherhood, Kim Cattrall on SATC, indian express newsCattrall spoke on the Women’s Prize for Fiction Podcast, wherein she shared that "motherhood simply wasn’t an option" when she was filming the series. (File photo)

Actor Kim Cattrall, who is best known for her portrayal of the promiscuously-wise Samantha Jones in the cult television show Sex and the City — and its two subsequent movies — has recently revealed that the long hours that she spent filming the series, left her with little time to plan for a baby.

According to a report in The Independent, Cattrall spoke on the Women’s Prize for Fiction Podcast, wherein she shared that “motherhood simply wasn’t an option” when she was filming the series.

“This was 1998, I would have to become a bit of a science experiment,” she was quoted as saying, while referring to her age. She also referenced her husband at the time, Mark Levinson, whom she divorced in 2004.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“My partner and I would have to be available to have sex at a certain time. There’s just no way I could have done that in a healthy, emotional, physical, or even physical state, and do 19-hour days,” the 64-year-old actor said.

“I was also 41. And I just thought that I have to make a decision here for my well being. And I love to work, my work has been my passport to my independence and my freedom and my education. So the thought [of having children] in my 40s, where the amount of scripts were more than cut in half, because now I was no longer considered the young lady…”

Cattrall also said that younger women had started to do the roles that she was used to playing. “But at that time, to get a show, like Sex and the City, which had not at the very beginning, but became very much [pro feminist], especially with my character, a feminist stance about sexuality, in particular.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Dubai and Maldives: B-Town’s most preferred holiday destinations in 2020

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement