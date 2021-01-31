‘Sex and the City’ reboot may have COVID-19 as ‘part of the storyline’

Much like everything else, the popular televion show of the 90s and the 2000s, Sex and the City, is also planning to headline its reboot with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While it intends to evoke nostalgia with the return of some central characters like Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), the new plot will incorporate whatever is happening around the world in the present day, mainly the pandemic.

According to a report in the Insider, during a recent interview with Vanity Fair, actor Sarah Jessica Parker revealed COVID-19 will be included in the HBO Max show titled ‘And Just Like That…‘, but did not give any specific details about the plot.

“[COVID-19 will] obviously be part of the storyline, because that’s the city [these characters] live in,” Parker was quoted as saying, referring to the story’s setting in New York City. “And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all.”

She added that the reboot has new writers who, she thinks, will bring new “life experience, political world views, and social world views” to the storyline. “It’s incredibly diverse in a really exciting way.”

ALSO READ | Sex And The City is coming back; know the author who inspired it all

Parker, whose character Carrie Bradshaw essentially narrates the story through her writings, further said in her interview that she and her co-stars “can’t wait to play their characters after the time that has passed”. While Kim Cattrall’s Samantha will not be reprising her role in the reboot, the other three girls will be returning. “I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed. You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what’s happening in the world]?”

The new miniseries is believed to include 10 episodes of 30 minutes each.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle