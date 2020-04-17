Follow Us:
Friday, April 17, 2020
COVID19

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan: Quotes on books, religion and more by the distinguished scholar

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes, Thoughts: On his death anniversary, we bring you some of his inspiring quotes.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 17, 2020 12:30:25 pm
Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan passed away on April 17, 1975. (Source: Wikimedia Commons, Image designed by Gargi Singh)

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes: Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is deemed one of the most distinguished scholars of the 20th century. He also served as the first Vice President of India and the second President of India. He was honoured with Knighthood in 1931, and Bharat Ratna in 1954. His birthday is celebrated as Teachers’s Day in India, on September 5 every year.

The philosopher and statesman passed away on April 17, 1975. On his death anniversary, we bring you some of his inspiring quotes.

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan quotes Quote by Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (Image designed by Gargi Singh)

* Man is a paradoxical being — the constant glory and scandal of this world.

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan quotes Quote by Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (Image designed by Gargi Singh)

* Teachers should be the best minds in the country.

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan quotes Quote by Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (Image designed by Gargi Singh)

* It takes centuries to make a little history; it takes centuries of history to make a tradition.

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan quotes Quote by Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (Image designed by Gargi Singh)

* The worst sinner has a future, even as the greatest saint has had a past. No one is so good or bad as he imagines.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Alia Bhatt is giving us major summer fashion goals; check it out here
Alia Bhatt is giving us major summer fashion goals; check it out here

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 17: Latest News

Advertisement