Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan: Quotes on books, religion and more by the distinguished scholar

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes: Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is deemed one of the most distinguished scholars of the 20th century. He also served as the first Vice President of India and the second President of India. He was honoured with Knighthood in 1931, and Bharat Ratna in 1954. His birthday is celebrated as Teachers’s Day in India, on September 5 every year.

The philosopher and statesman passed away on April 17, 1975. On his death anniversary, we bring you some of his inspiring quotes.

* Man is a paradoxical being — the constant glory and scandal of this world.

* Teachers should be the best minds in the country.

* It takes centuries to make a little history; it takes centuries of history to make a tradition.

* The worst sinner has a future, even as the greatest saint has had a past. No one is so good or bad as he imagines.

