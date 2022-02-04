Saraswati Puja 2022: Date, history, importance, and significance of Basant Panchami

Saraswati Puja 2022 date: Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge and wisdom, is worshipped on the occasion of Basant Panchami. Also known as ‘Vasant Panchami’, it is an important Hindu festival in India that marks the arrival of spring. This year, it will be celebrated on February 5.

The auspicious day of Basant Panchami also marks the arrival of one of the most important festivals in the country, Holi, which is celebrated around 40 days later. The reason behind it is that vasant utsav (festival) on panchami is celebrated 40 days before spring, signifying the transition period for any season, which is 40 days. After that, spring arrives in full bloom.

According to the Hindu calendar, Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of the month of Maagh, thus the name ‘panchami’.

Why is Goddess Saraswati worshipped on this day?

Every Hindu God and Goddess has a dedicated day and festival when they are venerated. The reason the Goddess of Wisdom — who is also associated with music and the arts — is worshipped is because it is believed she was born on this day.

Devotees do pujas, offer her bhog, and also wear the colour yellow to mark flowering mustard fields. It is believed yellow is the Goddess’ favourite colour, for it speaks of nature’s bounty and celebrates agricultural fields.

In many families — mostly in the Bengali community — a traditional ceremony is held wherein babies and children are encouraged to write their first words, taking a formal step into the world of education, arts and culture. Cultural programmes are held and people sing and dance.

Many educational institutions remain shut on this day, and some families insist kids stay away from textbooks and other books of knowledge for just this one day, so as to appease the Goddess.

