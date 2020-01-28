Saraswati Puja 2020 Date: History, Importance and Significance of Basant Panchami

Saraswati Puja 2020 Date: On this day, people ask for the goddess to educate and enlighten them, make them better human beings by ridding them of their ignorance and lethargy. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Saraswati Puja 2020 Date: On this day, people ask for the goddess to educate and enlighten them, make them better human beings by ridding them of their ignorance and lethargy. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Basant Panchami (Saraswati Puja) 2020 Date in India: A day dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, who is believed to confer knowledge, music and arts, Basant Panchami or Saraswati Puja is an important Hindu festival that marks the culmination of winter and the arrival of spring. People across the country gear up to welcome a new season and also the festival of Holi that is celebrated approximately 40 days later, sometime in March. As such, they wear bright clothes, mainly hues of yellow and orange, and participate in festivities that include music and other cultural programmes.

This year, Saraswati Puja or Basant Panchami will be celebrated on January 29, which is a Wednesday. While there isn’t a special time to perform the veneration, according to Drik Panchang, one must make sure it is done while the Panchami Tithi prevails.

According to popular belief, Goddess Saraswati was born on this day. Another legend says that she had blessed the legendary poet Kalidasa with culture and a lot of intelligence, thereby prompting other devotees to revere her, so she would bestow gifts of knowledge and wisdom upon them, too.

On this day, people wake up early and bathe, and then change into their finest clothes so as to worship Goddess Saraswati. They ask for the goddess to educate and enlighten them, make them better human beings by ridding them of their ignorance and lethargy. Agricultural fields in many parts of the country also blossom as the yellow flowers of mustard crops begin to bloom. This association makes people believe that yellow is the goddess’ favourite colour.

In many parts of the country, and especially in West Bengal, young children are made to write their first words on a slate on this day, owing to its auspiciousness. Some people also believe that they must not touch books and pens on the day of Saraswati Puja, since it might upset the goddess.

While in Rajasthan people customarily wear garlands made of jasmine flowers on this day, in Punjab, devotees fly kites on their rooftops and usher in the festivities.

