Sarah Paulson pens a note on sustainable period: ‘Period underwear is a game changer’

Around the world, many people do not have access to safe period products, leading to them being exposed to infections and health risks associated with unhygienic practices. Then, there is also the issue of sustainability while using period products, because the ultimate goal should be to reduce the burden on the environment.

Actor Sarah Paulson seems to have found a solution for both; she took to Instagram to share a real and raw take on what she feels about it.

Writing a alongside a picture of herself posing in a white shirt, the 46-year-old wrote, “Ok…The only way to get me to photograph myself in my underwear (please don’t say panties, I cannot handle that word) is because these literally changed my life, and this isn’t an ad – it’s just something I LOVE. Period underwear.”

She continued, writing, “Yes, underwear for your period. It’s a game changer. it’s made by my dear Karla Welch and it’s affordable and amazing, and since I love it so much- Karla and I are going to donate a whole bunch of it to help others have a sustainable period.”

The actor pointed out that many people around the world “don’t have access to period products”, and “these underwear can help end period poverty”.

In the footnote, she also warned people that if they “talk about [her] body in any way that is disparaging, [they] can absolutely go f**k [themselves]”.

Her followers quickly jumped in with words of appreciation. Period underwear, essentially, is similar to pad and tampons, in that it can soak all the blood, but without having to stick a pad on it. It can be extremely comfortable and environment-friendly, too. And do not worry about stains for it is absorbent.

