Recreate Sara Ali Khan’s soft kohled eyes look with these five easy steps

Sara Ali Khan is busy promoting her upcoming film Coolie No. 1 with co-actor Varun Dhawan. And as expected, she has been giving fashion goals with her latest looks. But as much as we like her style, we have fallen for Sara’s latest makeup look — which is simple and on point. So we decided to recreate the same; after alll, who doesn’t love softly smudged kohled eyes and a flawless base?

If you too like her latest look, check out the five easy steps below.

*Make sure you moisturise your skin for a glow-from-within look. Choose the right shade of concealer and cover up any spots or blemishes. We suggest ditching your foundation if you want to keep your base natural.

*Once done, seal the deal with a loose setting powder on areas you have applied the concealer and also the under eyes. Use a cool-toned bronzer to add some dimension and warmth to your face. Make sure to keep it as natural as possible.

*Now focus on the star of the look — the eyes. Begin with fine, transfer-proof kohl and soft pink eyeshadow. Apply the pink eyeshadow on your eyelids as a natural wash of colour using a fluffy blending brush.

*Carefully tightline your upper and lower waterlines. Once done, take a slanting brush and smudge the lower waterline carefully. Add 2 coats of mascara to make your eyes look big.

*Finish your look with a warm-toned pink lip shade. If you want a flush of colour, use the same lip shade as a cheek tint.

