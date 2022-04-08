‘Eating or singing?’: Sara Ali Khan reveals her real skill in latest video

Sara Ali Khan keeps her social media content extremely relatable, making her come across as a girl-next-door instead of a Bollywood A-lister.

From travel to food and fitness, the ‘Kedarnath‘ star shares it all with her fans from time-to-time, giving them sneak-peek of what her life looks like off-screen.

She recently had a question-answer session of sorts — the video of which was shared on Instagram — in which she opened up about, among other things, her love for food. Interestingly, the actor answered all the questions while eating!

She was asked about the one dish that she would never refuse; Sara proceeded to name three! “Pizza, or chole bhature, or even besan ke ladoo,” she replied.

The 26-year-old, who was recently seen in the film ‘Atrangi Re‘, also shared a “secret talent” of hers, which is singing. In the video, she sang ‘Gun Guna Rahe Hai Bhanvare‘ from the 1969 film ‘Aradhana‘ (starring Sharmila Tagore, her grandmother), originally sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi.

She also could not decide between ‘Hum Tum‘ (2004) and ‘Omkara‘ (2006), when quizzed about a film of her father Saif Ali Khan’s she likes the most.

“Eating or singing? Which is my real skill?? Please like, share and subscribe for more Send in your vote- you know the drill,” she captioned the video.

