Friday, April 08, 2022
‘Eating or singing?’: Sara Ali Khan reveals her real skill in latest video

From travel to food and fitness, the 'Kedarnath' star shares it all with her fans from time-to-time, giving them sneak-peek of what her life looks like off-screen.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 8, 2022 8:00:45 pm
Sara Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan food, Sara Ali Khan singing, Sara Ali Khan favourite foods, Sara Ali Khan news, indian express newsThe actor could not decide between 'Hum Tum' (2004) and 'Omkara' (2006), when quizzed about a film of her father's she likes the most. (Photo: Instagram/@saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan keeps her social media content extremely relatable, making her come across as a girl-next-door instead of a Bollywood A-lister.

She recently had a question-answer session of sorts — the video of which was shared on Instagram — in which she opened up about, among other things, her love for food. Interestingly, the actor answered all the questions while eating!

 

She was asked about the one dish that she would never refuse; Sara proceeded to name three! “Pizza, or chole bhature, or even besan ke ladoo,” she replied.

The 26-year-old, who was recently seen in the film ‘Atrangi Re‘, also shared a “secret talent” of hers, which is singing. In the video, she sang ‘Gun Guna Rahe Hai Bhanvare‘ from the 1969 film ‘Aradhana‘ (starring Sharmila Tagore, her grandmother), originally sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi.

She also could not decide between ‘Hum Tum‘ (2004) and ‘Omkara‘ (2006), when quizzed about a film of her father Saif Ali Khan’s she likes the most.

“Eating or singing? 🍔🎤 Which is my real skill?? 🤷🏻‍♀️ Please like, share and subscribe for more 🙏🏻Send in your vote- you know the drill,” she captioned the video.

