scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 25, 2021
MUST READ

Oh Ho Santa Claus! Can you believe there is world’s oldest record holding Santa school?

"I think is a really important foundation for anybody that wants to be Santa," student Michael Beurer told the Guinness Book of World Records website

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 25, 2021 6:20:45 pm
santa clausSanta Claus School is for real! (Source: Guinness World Records.com)

The Christmas festivities are in the air. As much as the Christmas tree is a favourite, the festivities are incomplete without Santa Claus. But, did you know there exists a school that trains Santa Claus? And what more? It holds the Guinness Book of World records title for the longest-running Santa School.

ALSO READ |Christmas Tree Decoration Ideas 2021: Aqua artist Mayur Dev shares how to nurture an aquarium with a DIY decorative piece made up of real moss and plants to replicate a Christmas tree

Located in New York’s Albion, Orleans County, The Charles W Howard Santa Claus School was founded in October 1937.

At the school, the Santas learn the skills necessary to convey a convincing Father Christmas. This includes:

*How to ride a sleigh

*How to build toys in a workshop

*Learning lyrics to popular Christmas songs and accompanying dances

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As per the records website, the lessons on how to dress like Santa even include the timings required to get into the festive get-up, for example, applying your Santa makeup should only take 30-35 seconds.

ALSO READ |From headless angels to boiled children: A brief history of macabre Christmas cards by the world’s greatest artists

“I think is a really important foundation for anybody that wants to be Santa,” student Michael Beurer told the records site.

“It becomes a Santa family and you can actually lean off each other. Together we’re better – this is one of the main foundations I think Charles Howard was trying to portray,” he added.

The school’s founder Charles W Howard was a farmer and a passionate toy maker. He always wanted to portray Santa so he appeared as Santa in various department stores as well as in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

ALSO READ |Why Christmas is universal

The school which was started in Charles’ home moved to a much larger site in Midland, Michigan, USA due to growing attendance.

The school graduates are conferred with a BSC – Bachelor of Santa Claus at the end of the three-day course, and are awarded as part of a graduation ceremony too. Santa graduate Jason Sanderson said; “You’re not just a performer, you’re also providing magic for everybody”.

ALSO READ |When Mughal rulers borrowed from Christianity to produce exquisite art works

Now, the school attracts 300 students per year from all over the US, states the website.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Christmas 2021: Here’s how the country celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 25: Latest News

Advertisement