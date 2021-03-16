Photographer shares unseen picture of Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan looking at their ‘wedding moments’

Take a look at these adorable pictures! (Source: StoriesbyJosephRadhik/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa on March 15. Soon after they took the vows, the couple shared some dreamy images of themselves, and the internet could not keep calm.

However, celebrity wedding photographer Radhik Joseph R later shared a few more pictures from their wedding, which was attended by just 20 guests.

In one of the posts, Jasprit and Sanjana are seen busy checking their wedding pictures on a tab “before they are released to the press”.

Joseph Radhik shared wishes for the newlyweds on his Instagram Stories. (Source: Joseph Radhik/Instagram Stories) Joseph Radhik shared wishes for the newlyweds on his Instagram Stories. (Source: Joseph Radhik/Instagram Stories)

In another, the photographers are seen posing with the newlyweds.

The caption read, “The faces behind the smiles. Shivali, Jameer, Allen, and Joshua. We don’t often share photos of us on this feed here and we want to change that this year. Let’s start with this epic reaction as Sanjana and Jasprit look back at their own wedding moments for the first time.

What you all see from any wedding we photograph goes through days of curation before being seen by the couple and even more curation before ending up here on Instagram. For weddings like these, where photos are kind of like news, that time frame is crashed to a few hours…but, the photos are still treated with the same amount of love. Beyond the noise of news, the millions of likes, and trending hashtag on Twitter, this is still a wedding; and wedding photos are a special form of nostalgia.

PS: This is the first time we’ve posted a shot of us like this. Are you guys interested in seeing more of us?

PPS: First shot photographed by Joshua Karthik R

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan make for a lovely couple. (Source: Joseph Radhik/Instagram Stories) Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan make for a lovely couple. (Source: Joseph Radhik/Instagram Stories)

“Extremely honored and lucky to be a tiny part of this story and these two very special people. Thanks for having us,” wrote Shivali Chopra.

Jasprit shared the couple’s first look on his social media.

Earlier, the team had also shot Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal‘s wedding in January 2021.

