Simple ways to sanitise your beauty products

Washed your hands? Yes…But what about your makeup kit and beauty products? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) Washed your hands? Yes…But what about your makeup kit and beauty products? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

Looking after your health and hygiene is pivotal at the moment. This includes keeping your hands clean to avoid catching the virus or any other infection. But the coronavirus also spreads through other contaminated surfaces. Which is why it is extremely important to keep your surroundings clean and sanitise everything that is likely to come in contact with your skin.

“Besides the metallic and glass surfaces that you touch, it is your makeup kit and beauty products that are most likely to touch your skin. If you have not made it a habit to clean and sanitize your beauty products regularly, then you need to start now”, says makeup artist Samaira Sandu.

Your makeup brushes can also be cleaned with alcohol-based brush cleansers or mild shampoos. Your makeup brushes can also be cleaned with alcohol-based brush cleansers or mild shampoos.

Here’s how you are keep your makeup products clean:

1. Powders and palettes

Put rubbing alcohol in a spray bottle and use it to spray directly over the powder. After that, you just need to leave the powder to air-dry.

2. Makeup brushes

Sprinkle bristles as well as the stalk of the brushes with rubbing alcohol. Clean and dry the brushes using a soft cotton pad. Your makeup brushes can also be cleaned with alcohol-based brush cleansers or mild shampoos.

Ensure that you have cleaned your makeup products before using them. Ensure that you have cleaned your makeup products before using them.

3. Liquid foundation

Take a cotton pad or ball and soak it in rubbing alcohol. Use the alcohol-wet cotton to give the foundation bottle and its nozzle a solid cleaning.

4. Pencils and sharpeners

Leave the sharpener in a bowl filled with rubbing alcohol for about 5 minutes before wiping it clean with a dry cotton pad. For pencils, just spray rubbing alcohol over them and wipe it with dry cotton ball.

Now that you know the drill for sanitising makeup kit and beauty products, make it a habit to keep them clean!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd