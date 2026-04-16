‘You’re crazy’: Sania Mirza’s parents open up about stinging taunts from relatives and why they chose tennis for her

Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has been an inspirational figure in Indian sports. In a recent conversation with her parents for her podcast, Serving It Up With Sania, the family opened up about how a childhood promise shaped Sania’s remarkable career in tennis. Speaking about why she chose tennis over cricket, her mother, Nasima Mirza, shared that Sania’s fascination with tennis began at a very young age while they were living in the United States. “We never thought that we would make you a tennis player. But we were determined, when we came from America, that I would make you play tennis,” Nasima said.

Nasima further revealed that Sania would often watch her cousins play tennis and cry because she wanted to join them on the court.

Seeing her determination, Nasima vowed that once the family moved back to Hyderabad, she would ensure Sania got the chance to take up the sport. That promise eventually became the foundation of one of India’s most celebrated sporting careers.

Her parents also recalled a striking moment before Sania was born. While her mother was pregnant, the couple happened to be watching a Wimbledon. Inspired by the game, they decided that if they had a girl, they would encourage her to pursue a sport from an early age.

However, the decision was not without criticism. They revealed that some relatives made tongue-in-cheek remarks about their unconventional choice. “They (their relatives) would say ‘you’re crazy’. You wouldn’t spend this much money otherwise. ‘Is she going to become some champion or what?'” Nasima said.

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Experts have shared their insights on how a promise made by parents can influence a child’s confidence and identity. According to Dr Rimpa Sarkar, PhD, Director of Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, parental belief has an intrinsic role in making a child feel seen and heard, further shaping their sense of self-worth. “Over time, this becomes internalised as ‘I can do this’ or ‘I am capable,’ which influences not just performance but also how the child approaches challenges. It is not just about the activity itself, but about the message the child receives that their interests matter,” Dr Sarkar explained.

However, Dr Sarkar warned that parents projecting a dream onto their child can feel empowering if it aligns with the child’s own interest and inclination. The key difference, she highlighted, lies in whether the child feels pressurised. “If the child shows curiosity and enjoyment, parental encouragement can strengthen confidence and discipline. However, if the dream is imposed without considering the child’s personality or interests, it can lead to stress, resistance, or loss of self-identity. Psychologically, empowerment comes from alignment, while pressure comes from expectation without flexibility,” she said.

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In cases like Sania Mirza’s, where relatives made discouraging remarks, Dr Sarkar stressed that family scepticism can impact a child in different ways.

“It can create self-doubt and hesitation, especially if the child internalises those comments. However, if the child has strong support from parents, it can also strengthen determination and resilience. The presence of a supportive and encouraging environment at home often acts as a buffer, helping the child stay focused despite external negativity,” Dr Sarkar said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. For specific concerns regarding child upbringing or mental well-being, it is recommended to consult a qualified professional.