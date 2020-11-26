Work hard and don’t give up on your dreams: Sania Mirza pens ode to all mothers

Sania Mirza opened up on how mothers struggle to balance parenthood and career. (Source: mirzasaniar/Instagram)

In a heartfelt letter, Sania Mirza paid ode to “all the wonderful and strong mothers” while sharing her own journey of balancing motherhood and career.

Addressing how women are stereotyped, Sania wrote, “To a world that stereotypes women as homemakers it often comes as a surprise if one succeeds in fulfilling her dreams and career…when it is sports, it is not something that comes naturally to families to say that we have a daughter and we want her to become a professional sportsperson.” And once she conceives, she is caught in the dilemma of whether she would be able to comeback or not.

The tennis player opened up on how she was worried about getting back to “being fit and playing tennis again” after gaining 23 kgs during her pregnancy. “However, I lost around 26 kilos with a lot of workout regimes and very strict diet and came back to tennis because that’s what I know, love and do.”

Talking about the experience of first pregnancy, Sania asserted that it “absolutely changes you as a human being.” “It’s an experience I recommend women should go through because it really does teach you to respect yourself and your body but also teaches you the selfless kind of love that at least I never knew existed for me,” she wrote.

In the letter, the 34-year-old mother acknowledged how she was inspired by Serena Williams, mother to a three-year-old girl. “Having seen Serena, playing in the same era and being around her and watching her gripping documentary ‘Being Serena’ was like watching her in reality. It shows so much about her personality, her fighting spirit, her passion and her will to succeed even after achieving so much.”

Juggling parenting and career can be challenging for mothers but Sania said that the love for family and profession equally helps women achieve that balance. “It makes us what we are and proves that women can achieve what they want,” she expressed in the letter.

