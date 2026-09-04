A tennis table in the kitchen and Salman Khan’s artwork: Inside Sania Mirza’s Dubai home

Sania Mirza recently hosted actor Archana Puran Singh and her family, husband Parmeet Sethi and their two sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan, inside her lavish Dubai home, giving them glimpses of her personal space.

From Salman Khan-gifted artwork to a tennis table in the ‘show’ kitchen, Sania’s mansion features several striking elements. The home tour begins with Archana and her family standing outside the Greek-inspired entrance, where Sania and her son welcome them.

The formal living room makes a striking first impression with a large tufted white sofa accented with gold-patterned cushions, alongside a pink velvet sofa and a dark blue tufted armchair. A low square coffee table sits at the centre, balancing the space’s otherwise maximalist vibe. Large-framed Islamic calligraphy pieces hang on the walls, while woven-base lamps, layered curtains, and a beige-patterned rug add warmth.

The formal living area screams maximalism (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube) The formal living area screams maximalism (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube)

The informal living room, meanwhile, has a more relaxed feel. A massive light-grey L-shaped sectional dominates the open-plan space, paired with an oversized ottoman and blue and grey cushions. A large canvas portrait of Sania and her son Izhaan Mirza Malik immediately grabs attention. She shared that the artwork was gifted by a fan.

The space also features a curved floor lamp that arches over the seating area. The room opens into the dining area and also offers a view of an ornate staircase with wrought-iron railings. Large windows bring in plenty of natural light to the informal living area setup.

The informal living area has a chill vibe (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube) The informal living area has a chill vibe (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube)

One of the guest bedrooms follows a dramatic black-and-white theme. A vertical striped accent wall sits behind the white bed, which is dressed in black-and-white floral bedding. Matching white nightstands, gold-based lamps and a tall wardrobe complete the room, while a dark fluffy rug adds contrast.

The first bedroom features a black-and-white striped wall (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube) The first bedroom features a black-and-white striped wall (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube)

Another wall in the home features a striking grid of ten framed artworks, with expressive figures rendered in earthy brown tones. Sania reveals that it was gifted to her by Salman Khan.

Story continues below this ad

The kitchen is occupied by a full-sized tennis table and features grey lower cabinets, white upper cabinets, a built-in oven and a dark refrigerator. The tennis star shares that the house has a second kitchen in the backyard.

The kitchen is occupied by a large tennis table (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube) The kitchen is occupied by a large tennis table (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube)

Outside, the pool and children’s play area create a resort-like setting. The swimming pool, lined with blue mosaic tiles, occupies a large part of the outdoor space. Nearby is a colourful slide along with a swing set. A shaded cabana and outdoor seating provide spaces for relaxing and enjoying slow mornings.

Sania’s son Izhaan’s room reflects his love for football. The doorway carries a personalised “IZHAAN” sign featuring a football jersey with the number seven and a soccer ball. Inside, dark blue walls contrast with light wood flooring. The room includes a study desk, a tall white shelving unit filled with toys and books, a drum set and a football-patterned bean bag.

Sania’s son has a dedicated room with a drum set and several games (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube) Sania’s son has a dedicated room with a drum set and several games (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube)

Her bedroom is more glamorous and sophisticated. The bed features a beige tufted headboard and quilted bedding, with a red cushion embroidered with her name placed at the centre. An arched window behind the bed is framed by sheer curtains and dark green velvet drapes, while mirrored panels cover the adjoining walls. A multi-tiered crystal chandelier completes the luxurious look.

Story continues below this ad

The bedroom features a small red pillow with Sania handwoven on it (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube) The bedroom features a small red pillow with Sania handwoven on it (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube)

The home also includes a dedicated prayer room. An anteroom features a black dresser displaying framed certificates, awards, and photographs. Beyond a classic archway, the prayer space has large floor-to-ceiling windows, sheer curtains and Islamic calligraphy. A decorative ladder displays prayer mats and shawls, while a blue patterned rug defines the space.

Another standout feature is the walk-in wardrobe, which is fitted with floor-to-ceiling white wardrobes with black handles and mirrored panels. A central vanity island provides additional storage for caps, glasses, vanity bags, and more, while open shelving displays an organised collection of handbags.

A look at Sania Mirza’s expansive closet (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube) A look at Sania Mirza’s expansive closet (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube)

The second guest bedroom continues the home’s understated luxury, with modern white furniture accented with gold, neutral-toned bedding and a large arched window dressed in beige-gold curtains. A full-length gold-framed mirror and wall-mounted television add to the polished interiors. The space also boasts a vanity space featuring a dressing table.

The second guest house features a large window and a statement dressing table (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube) The second guest house features a large window and a statement dressing table (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube)

Sachin Gupta, Founder and Principal Designer at Beyond Designs, shared some key design techniques for creating spaces that feel both grand and personal. The most important technique, according to the expert, is spatial individuality. “In any home we design, every room has its own distinct personality; it’s a world in itself. It has its own emotional language, its own material language. This is done so that no two thresholds give you the same experience. Yet a single coherent thread must run through all of them. It is similar to the movement of a piece of music: varied, surprising even, but always recognisably the same composition,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

The second factor is scale, both physical and emotional. “One must design simultaneously for the human body and for human memory. A soaring ceiling can be grand without being cold if the furniture beneath it is scaled for intimacy, if the lighting is warm, if there is something personal on the wall that invites you to stop and look. These layers of consideration are what prevent grandeur from tipping into distance,” Sachin explained.