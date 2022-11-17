Is sandalwood paste the ultimate skincare hack for zits?

Despite the plethora of products available in the markets, many people like to stick to natural remedies to manage or treat their skincare woes. One such hack is using sandalwood paste for pimples and zits — and looks like Shonali Sabherwal, a gut microbiome specialist, also swears by it.

“I always use sandalwood on my zits; it has been a great help for many years. Sandalwood’s cooling properties help with any eruption (usually due to a discharge of something going on inside). I have a sandalwood stick at home that has lasted me years. But when staying at an amazing Ayurvedic centre I get it freshly ground,” she captioned a selfie in which her zits can be seen covered with freshly made sandalwood paste.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shonali Sabherwal (@soulfoodshonali)

Is sandalwood paste recommended for all?

Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics said sandalwood paste can help treat pimples, zits, boils and even reduce skin inflammation. “Sandalwood will also relieve acne, scarring, and other conditions such as psoriasis and eczema. Sandalwood helps with clear and healthy skin,” Dr Kapoor told indianexpress.com.

Also Read | Have you considered sandalwood oil for your skincare routine?

Dr Santosh Pandey, naturopath and acupuncturist, Rejua Energy Centre, Mumbai said that many studies have shown that sandalwood, as per Ayurveda, is extremely useful. “It helps in reducing pitta, cooling the skin in cases of tanning and sunburn, and soothing the skin with its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, especially in cases of zits, acne and rashes,” Dr Pandey told indianexpress.com.

According to ayurvedic practitioner Dr Ashutosh Nanal, sandalwood paste helps in the reduction of discolorations or any skin eruptions — major or minor. “It can be of great help in treating burn symptoms, too. It can be applied externally and consumed internally, but only if the sandalwood is of a real pure and authentic grade,” Dr Nanal told indianexpress.com.

Should you use sandalwood for zits? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Should you use sandalwood for zits? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

However, just like any other remedies, it is advisable to adhere to expert opinion before using such products, and even do a patch test. “It is still a better idea to speak to the doctor and then only use it on the skin. There are possibilities of it causing allergies, pigmentation etc if used incorrectly and without proper guidance,” said Dr Kapoor.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!