scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Sameera Reddy’s stunning images from underwater maternity photoshoot: ‘Most beautiful body I’ve ever had’

Sharing the video, the actor wrote an important message for all women and mothers: "Mommies-to-be don’t be shy. Enjoy your bodies and celebrate yourself"

Sameera Reddy, Sameera Reddy pregnancy, Sameera Reddy pregnancy photoshoot, Sameera Reddy maternity photoshoot, Sameera Reddy motherhood, indian express newsThe actor celebrated her pregnancy body in an underwater bikini shoot. (Photo: Instagram/@reddysameera)

Sameera Reddy is the mother of two beautiful children: Hans and Nyra. In the past, she has talked about her struggles with her body, her post-pregnancy weight, and how she largely viewed herself from the prism of superficial beauty standards.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Last year, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, the actor had even told Humans of Bombay that after she got pregnant for the first time, she had imagined herself “posing away for the shutterbugs with that perfect baby bump”, and that her “vision of motherhood” came from the “superficial glam world that [she] was from”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

“But 9 months later, I weighed 105 kgs. And even as I held my gorgeous son in hand, it was as if I had no reason to be happy. I slipped into postpartum depression,” her post read.

In 2019, however, when she got pregnant with her second baby with husband Akshai Varde, Sameera celebrated her body and was more accepting of herself. She did a stunning underwater maternity photoshoot and she took to Instagram to now share some unseen pictures from the occasion.

ALSO READ |‘Hoping to change our fairness fixation’: Sameera Reddy

In the video — which comprised a montage of photos — the ‘Vaaranam Aayiram‘ actor appeared to pose in various neon-coloured bikini sets. While in one of the photos she wore a neon green and blue set, in another, she was seen in a happy pink colour.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

She also added accessories like scarves and looked dreamy and mystical, as she cradled her bump and looked at the camera.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote an important message for all women and mothers, on how to be kinder to their bodies and more loving of themselves. Her caption read, “The most beautiful I’ve ever felt. Never let anyone make you feel otherwise.”

ALSO READ |‘We don’t need to fit in a box or stereotype’: Kajal Aggarwal shuts down body shamers; shares tips for moms-to-be

Sameera also used hashtags like “#motherhood” and “#pregnancy”, adding: “Mommies-to-be don’t be shy. Enjoy your bodies and celebrate yourself.” The accompanying text on her video stated: “The most beautiful body I’ve ever had… was when I was carrying my babies.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

The post received warm and positive responses from people, including Sameera’s mother-in-law Manjri Varde, who wrote: “This was an ethereal celebration of being a woman and a mother.”

Advertisement

One of her fans wrote, “I’m a first-time mom-to-be at 25 weeks. My body changes every day, but I’m grateful… Thanks Sameera, you’re an inspiration.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explainedPremium
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explained
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 05:00:25 pm
Next Story

Ranbir Kapoor apologises for saying pregnant Alia Bhatt has ‘phaeloed’: ‘Sorry if I triggered anyone…’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

6 months of Ukraine war: Life is what happens between air raid sirens

6 months of Ukraine war: Life is what happens between air raid sirens

'I was misquoted': JNU V-C on 'Gods' caste' remark

'I was misquoted': JNU V-C on 'Gods' caste' remark

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Rewind & Replay | How Mufti Mohd Sayeed came to make his LS debut from UP

Rewind & Replay | How Mufti Mohd Sayeed came to make his LS debut from UP

Explained: Why the Lumpy Skin Disease continues to spread among cattle?

Explained: Why the Lumpy Skin Disease continues to spread among cattle?

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

Premium
'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

Premium
Should you have iodised salt? Is having rock salt better for heart health?

Should you have iodised salt? Is having rock salt better for heart health?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Maria Prymachenko
Exploring ‘The Ukrainian World of Maria Prymachenko’ though colourful paintings
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement