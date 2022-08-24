Sameera Reddy’s stunning images from underwater maternity photoshoot: ‘Most beautiful body I’ve ever had’

Sameera Reddy is the mother of two beautiful children: Hans and Nyra. In the past, she has talked about her struggles with her body, her post-pregnancy weight, and how she largely viewed herself from the prism of superficial beauty standards.

Last year, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, the actor had even told Humans of Bombay that after she got pregnant for the first time, she had imagined herself “posing away for the shutterbugs with that perfect baby bump”, and that her “vision of motherhood” came from the “superficial glam world that [she] was from”.

“But 9 months later, I weighed 105 kgs. And even as I held my gorgeous son in hand, it was as if I had no reason to be happy. I slipped into postpartum depression,” her post read.

In 2019, however, when she got pregnant with her second baby with husband Akshai Varde, Sameera celebrated her body and was more accepting of herself. She did a stunning underwater maternity photoshoot and she took to Instagram to now share some unseen pictures from the occasion.

In the video — which comprised a montage of photos — the ‘Vaaranam Aayiram‘ actor appeared to pose in various neon-coloured bikini sets. While in one of the photos she wore a neon green and blue set, in another, she was seen in a happy pink colour.

She also added accessories like scarves and looked dreamy and mystical, as she cradled her bump and looked at the camera.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote an important message for all women and mothers, on how to be kinder to their bodies and more loving of themselves. Her caption read, “The most beautiful I’ve ever felt. Never let anyone make you feel otherwise.”

Sameera also used hashtags like “#motherhood” and “#pregnancy”, adding: “Mommies-to-be don’t be shy. Enjoy your bodies and celebrate yourself.” The accompanying text on her video stated: “The most beautiful body I’ve ever had… was when I was carrying my babies.”

The post received warm and positive responses from people, including Sameera’s mother-in-law Manjri Varde, who wrote: “This was an ethereal celebration of being a woman and a mother.”

One of her fans wrote, “I’m a first-time mom-to-be at 25 weeks. My body changes every day, but I’m grateful… Thanks Sameera, you’re an inspiration.”

