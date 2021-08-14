Sameera Reddy shares heartfelt note on loving her stretch marks as ‘tiger stripes’

Sameera Reddy keeps raising awareness about body positivity and self-love through her social media posts. This time, she took to Instagram to write a heartfelt note dedicated to stretch marks.

Stretch marks typically begin as red or purple marks on the body that later turn white. They appear when the skin is stretched beyond its elastic limit; one can get stretch marks during pregnancy, weight gain or even weight loss. Catering to the obsession with spotless skin, many companies have come up with products to help get rid of stretch marks.

Talking about the issue, Sameera shared there was a time when she used to “fear” stretch marks but now she calls them her “tiger stripes”. “I used to fear you, hate you, be embarrassed by you but the day I embraced you, wore you as my armour and loved you as my tiger stripes…I felt more powerful than ever,” she wrote alongside a picture.

Sameera added, “…as I go on this journey of making 2021 my year to dedicate to a healthy body I also want to celebrate the scars that come in the process.”

In an earlier post, the 42-year-old urged people to not let “negativity or judgement consume you to a point where you can’t enjoy the people and things you love”. “I’ve done it in the past and I wish I hadn’t,” she added.

“To feel connected with your self worth at any stage, any age however unflattering or imperfect your appearance may be to others, is what the #bodypositivity is all about!” she further wrote.