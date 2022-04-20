‘Hoping to change our fairness fixation’: Sameera Reddy

April 20, 2022 8:50:00 pm
Sameera Reddy, who is back from her Maldives vacation, penned a note on loving “my post-holiday tan“. The actor that that it is essential to embrace one’s skin tone without any second thoughts.
“De-tan? No thank you ma’am. Chocolate caramel dusky yummy skin tone. I absolutely love my post-holiday tan,” she wrote on Instagram.
Sameera, who often speaks up about self-love and body positivity, said that one should be comfortable in their own skin.
“I can’t tell you how lucky we are to have brown skin. It’s such a gorgeous colour and I’m so proud of it. Hoping to change our fairness fixation,” added the 43-year-old alongside some photographs from the Maldives.
She also used hashtags like tan, browngirl, yummy, holiday, skin, glowup, Indian, and dusky.
Previously, the actor had also opened up on how she does not shy away from flaunting her “bare skin” — without any makeup. “Today I’m so comfortable in my bare skin but I admit a few years back I would never let anyone take pictures of me without full makeup on,” she had shared.
She added, “I’m now happy to just have a nice gloss and a full smile. Confidence really does come from within and I guess only time teaches you to believe in yourself!”
