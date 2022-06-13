Sameera Reddy’s post on self-love and positivity is winning the internet; take a look

Not one to let trolls dictate how she should live her life, Sameera Reddy has championed self-love and acceptance on social media for a while now.

The actor and mother-of-two posts relatable content on her Instagram account, in which she talks about her emotional, mental and physical struggles, motherhood, her definition of beauty, and why it is important to stay authentic on the internet.

In one of her recent posts, Sameera shared a montage of videos from her life — that featured her two children Nyra and Hans — documenting the things she is grateful for and the lessons that she has learnt about positive living.

The actor wrote that she has now learnt to forgive and let go of the things that bother her.

She added that she feels good about herself and that she is enough, while pointing the camera to her unfiltered face and flaunting the grey strands of hair.

Sameera also wrote that she does not equate happiness with achievements — an important message to take home, since most of us are chasing after life and wondering why happiness remains elusive even after working so hard for it. In reality, happy moments can be found simply by having a shift in mindset.

The 43-year-old also stated that she trusts her instincts in every choice she makes in life, and that she knows she will be ‘okay’.

Fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the inspiring post. “True true… As we get older, we realise how most of the things [that frustrated us] don’t matter and, and the things that matter we were not paying attention to — love/hugs/little moments of joy/family time and self-love,” one person wrote.

Another said, “Thank you for spreading the beautiful message of ‘we are enough’!”

“Love coming to your page for a dose of healthy self-love! Keep shining that authenticity because it impacts more than you can imagine,” someone else commented.

