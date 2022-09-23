Sameera Reddy on things women should never say: ‘It’s time to change I can’t to I can’

Sameera Reddy never shies away from sharing her unfiltered side — from body image issues to her insecurities and struggles. As such, her Instagram feed is a refreshing change amidst an array of curated posts inundating our social media feed. In a recent post, Sameera shared some sentences women often use, but shouldn’t! “Thoughts manifest. It’s time to change I can’t to I can,” she wrote, sharing how women must replace these commonly-used phrases.

“I am too old” is a common sentence that many women use, restricting themselves to the barriers of age. Instead, the actor said that “age should never limit you”. Another thing that you must avoid saying is – “I am scared of failure”. Sameera asked everyone to “just have faith”. “You do! Just believe it!” she said, to everyone who thinks that they don’t have it in them to achieve great things.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

Finally, she suggested letting go of people’s opinions about them and never thinking, “What will they say?”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Prior to this, the actor had revealed that she had no life plan three years back. “Three years ago, I had no life plan. I decided to just be myself,” she started out saying, adding that “it’s okay to feel lost sometimes”. What did she do, next? Sameera just went with the flow, she admitted. “Slowly rebuilding myself. You can reinvent and redefine at any age. Is it easy? No. But, you can do it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

The actor, who has starred in many hit films such as Race, De Dana Dan, No Entry, Musafir and Aakrosh, among others, had many asking about her future plans when it comes to her acting career. Talking about the same, Sameera said, “I had a lot of people asking what was next as an actor. I decided not to cave in but just follow my heart.”

Instead, she decided to be “unique” and “unfiltered” with no fear of judgment from others. The 43-year-old now dons several hats – content creator, actor, mom, wife, and daughter-in-law.

With her post, she hopes she is able to help “anyone out there who needs a dose of positive energy that we all finding our way together. Slowly but surely. Just have faith. You can reinvent yourself. Be yourself and follow your heart.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!