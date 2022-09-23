scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Sameera Reddy on things women should never say: ‘It’s time to change I can’t to I can’

"You can reinvent and redefine at any age. Is it easy? No. But, you can do it," the actor said

sameera reddyThe actor is known for keeping it real, always! (Source: Sameera Reddy/Instagram)

Sameera Reddy never shies away from sharing her unfiltered side — from body image issues to her insecurities and struggles. As such, her Instagram feed is a refreshing change amidst an array of curated posts inundating our social media feed. In a recent post, Sameera shared some sentences women often use, but shouldn’t! “Thoughts manifest. It’s time to change I can’t to I can,” she wrote, sharing how women must replace these commonly-used phrases.

“I am too old” is a common sentence that many women use, restricting themselves to the barriers of age. Instead, the actor said that “age should never limit you”.  Another thing that you must avoid saying is – “I am scared of failure”. Sameera asked everyone to “just have faith”. “You do! Just believe it!” she said, to everyone who thinks that they don’t have it in them to achieve great things.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera) 

Finally, she suggested letting go of people’s opinions about them and never thinking, “What will they say?”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Prior to this, the actor had revealed that she had no life plan three years back. “Three years ago, I had no life plan. I decided to just be myself,” she started out saying, adding that “it’s okay to feel lost sometimes”. What did she do, next? Sameera just went with the flow, she admitted. “Slowly rebuilding myself. You can reinvent and redefine at any age. Is it easy? No. But, you can do it.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera) 

The actor, who has starred in many hit films such as Race, De Dana Dan, No Entry, Musafir and Aakrosh, among others, had many asking about her future plans when it comes to her acting career. Talking about the same, Sameera said, “I had a lot of people asking what was next as an actor. I decided not to cave in but just follow my heart.”

ALSO READ |Dia Mirza shares ways to fight air pollution: ‘Health, well-being, and longevity depends on the air we breathe’

Instead, she decided to be “unique” and “unfiltered” with no fear of judgment from others. The 43-year-old now dons several hats – content creator, actor, mom, wife, and daughter-in-law.

With her post, she hopes she is able to help “anyone out there who needs a dose of positive energy that we all finding our way together. Slowly but surely. Just have faith. You can reinvent yourself. Be yourself and follow your heart.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...Premium
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-09-2022 at 10:50:44 am
Next Story

Tata Steel board approves merger of six subsidiary companies

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor’s 42nd birthday bash in pictures: A low-key but high-on-glamour affair
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement