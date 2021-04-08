Sameera Reddy opens up on the reality of her life you don’t see on social media

Sameera Reddy's latest video shows how social media does not always give the whole truth. (Source: sameerareddy/Instagram)

Sameera Reddy keeps giving glimpses of her life on social media, along with that of her family. Her numerous videos on Instagram featuring her mother-in-law or children Hans and Nyra have often gone viral. However, that is only one side of the story, revealed the actor.

In a new video, the 42-year-old mother drew her fans’ attention to the reality of one’s life which “you don’t see” or what is never shown on social media.

“The grass always looks greener on the other side but trust me we are all finding our balance,” the De Dana Dan actor wrote on social media.

On Sameera’s social media page, one sees “cute videos of the kids”, “dancing with my MIL (mother-in-law)”, “cosy pics with my husband”, and “gorgeous Goa life”, among other things. What one does not really know about, the former actor revealed, are “Hans not wanting to do online classes”, “Nyra teething and screaming”, “Akshai and me not able to get us time”, “me missing family in Mumbai,” and “me having a meltdown”. Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

Sameera recently won a lot of praise for her inspirational post on embracing one’s true self to be in a place of “pure freedom”. “From padded bras, coloured contact lenses, airbrushed, enhanced perfect pictures. To today’s pure freedom to be myself. No judgement. No pressure. Just me,” she wrote.

Do you agree with Sameera?