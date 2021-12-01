Sameera Reddy shares hacks to never lose a mask; leaves netizens divided

Every one of us is now familiar with a mask: how important it is to wear it correctly to ensure safety. But, more often than not, we tend to lose them at inopportune moments, making our day even more stressful than it is!

But it seems Sameera Reddy has a few hacks she swears by when it comes to keeping her masks safe. The actor recently took to Instagram to share how she never ends up losing hers. ”Mask+HairTie+HairBand😃 #messymama this is how I never lose my mask 😷🤓🤷🏻‍♀️#staysafe,” she captioned her post. Check it out below:

Use it as a hair tie: Sameera tied her hair with her mask and happily smiled for the camera.

Use it as a hair band: She recently sported a fun haircut with bangs, that she stopped from falling on her face by using a mask.

Use it as a mask: The most appropriate way to wear a mask, Sameera showed how one must wear a mask: completely cover the mouth and nose, leave no gaps at the edges.

But, as always, netizens were divided in their opinion. While some appreciated her useful hacks and said,”Staaap being so awesome!”, “Wow! This is so cool #messymama”, “Innovative!”; others questioned whether masks should be used in any other way. A user said: ”A mask needs to be a mask, anything can’t be done to have cool attitude reel. No offence, but just saying.”

