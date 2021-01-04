Sameera Reddy shares makeup video as part of her ‘Messy Mama Bathroom Talk’ series

Would you like to recreate her look? (Photo: Sameera Reddy/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

If you are among the 1 million followers of actor Sameera Reddy on Instagram, you would know that her account is a treasure trove filled with all things warm and positive. From making cute reels with her mother in law, writing powerful notes on loving oneself to decadent recipes, the De Dhana Dhan actor shares a lot with her fans and followers.

But the mother of two also shares makeup tutorials, and each tutorial has something new and interesting to offer. Recently, she shared another such tutorial as part of her ‘Messy mama Bathroom Talk’ series, and if you want a glowing base with a fiery eye look, then here is where you gotta be!

Before we decode the steps for you, take a look at her video below:

Steps to get the makeup look

*Moisturise your face with a lotion with at least SPF 30. Let it sit for a minute and then apply concealer.

*In the video, Sameera is seen using a peach concealer to cancel out darkness and create an even base on her lids for eye makeup. She also applied the same on her dark spots and blemishes using her fingers.

*Then she uses a liquid highlighter for a glow-from-within look. Dusting her face with a setting powder, she applies more liquid highlighter on the high points of her face.

*She then applies a bit of bronzer to make her cheekbones prominent followed by a hint of coral pink blush on the apple of her cheeks. Then, using a slanted brush, she wings her eyeliner. A generous dose of mascara and berry-toned matt red liquid lipstick add the finishing touches to the ravishing look.

