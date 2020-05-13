Sameera Reddy’s low-cost, DIY pack is the perfect answer to your hair woes

Count on this easy and cost-effective hair mask. (Source: File Photo) Count on this easy and cost-effective hair mask. (Source: File Photo)

Considering there are no salons operating at this time of the lockdown, many of us are having a hard time managing our hair. Instead of opting for expensive hair packs, we tend to rely on easily available ingredients at home. Giving us a fuss-free solution to our hair woes is actor Sameera Reddy who took to Instagram to share a low-cost effective pack.

This is what she mentioned about the banana hair pack.

“Banana Hair Pack! You will always have ripened bananas at home so why not use it for the hair! Did you know that bananas can give your hair a boost in texture, thickness, and shine? Bananas contain silica, a mineral element that helps your body to synthesise collagen and may make your hair stronger and thicker,” she captioned the post.

Here’s what you need for the pack.

Ingredients

1 no – Banana

1tsp – Honey

1tsp – Olive or coconut or jojoba oil

1tsp – Curd/yogurt

Method

Blend the banana in the mixer till super smooth.

Add the remaining ingredients.

Apply to hair and massage.

Keep for half hour.

Wash off with a shampoo.

Comb the hair using a conditioner.

After the hair is semi-dry, comb the hair again.

But does honey whiten the hair?

Make your own DIY hair pack with honey. (Source: File Photo) Make your own DIY hair pack with honey. (Source: File Photo)

According to Reddy, the answer is “no”. “Honey has a particular agent that lightens your hair colour but does not make it white. Just like how the natural acidity of lemons lighten your hair, the naturally occurring lightening agent in honey (hydrogen peroxide) is a safer alternative to store-bought hair lightening products.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd