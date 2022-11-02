scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

When Sameera Reddy was asked to undergo knee surgery for her height: ‘I grew tall really fast’

The 43-year-old shared that she struggled with her "chunky, beefy thighs" all her life, and after giving birth to her two children, she cried in front of the mirror, wondering what happened to her body

Sameera Reddy, Sameera Reddy news, Sameera Reddy height, Sameera Reddy weight, Sameera Reddy body image, Sameera Reddy body positive, Sameera Reddy body shaming, Sameera Reddy podcast, Sameera Reddy complexion, Sameera Reddy children, indian express newsThe actor revealed she was body-shamed and height-shamed as a kid. (Photo: Instagram/@reddysameera)

It took Sameera Reddy many years to become the confident, body-positive person that she is today. The actor keeps it candid, real and relatable on social media, never shying away from speaking about her ‘imperfections’ and the flawed idea of beauty that the society chooses to believe, and one that is perpetuated by means of filters on social media platforms.

The mother-of-two recently made an unusual revelation. While speaking during an episode of her podcast series “#Limitless” — for which she was joined by influencer and plus-size model Sakshi Sindwani — Reddy said the narrative surrounding beauty standards needs to change.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

“It is years of conditioning — it is ads and magazines, and of course, actresses who come and say, ‘We just wake up in the morning, we just look like this’. Being slim, being fair, being the ‘perfect size’, light eyes, wearing coloured lenses, everything is a marketed package. It is being sold at every level; I have to say, I have been a part of it. I have done it myself for years, being a part of the industry where I never told anybody that I was pleasantly-plump as a teen.”

ALSO READ |‘I am kind to my body’: Sameera Reddy embraces her ‘cellulite’ and ‘curves’ as she pens a note on self-love

The ‘Vaaranam Aayiram‘ actor further said she weighed 102 kg. “I had many moments of meltdowns. I [had] told my PR agency I would like to talk about this, and they said ‘no’.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

Elsewhere in the conversation, the 43-year-old shared that she struggled with her “chunky, beefy thighs” all her life, and after giving birth to her two children, she had cried in front of the mirror, wondering what happened to her body. “I still have moments of doubt and self-loathing. Every day, it is a work-in-progress.”

Reddy added that she intends to change the narrative for the sake of her daughter. “My daughter Nyra is three years old, and I remember being young and being told that I was not fair enough. I was plump, and I actually grew tall really fast. One aunty told my mother, ‘Iski knee surgery karwa do‘ (Get her knees operated on to reduce her height).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governorPremium
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governor
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...Premium
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-11-2022 at 10:50:25 am
Next Story

Kerala: 7 Vice Chancellors approach HC against show-cause notice issued by Governor

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan lifestyle gallery, Shah Rukh Khan photos, fashion gallery
On Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday, a look at some of his most stylish moments
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement