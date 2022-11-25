scorecardresearch
‘I was greyish on camera’: Sameera Reddy discusses fair skin obsession in new podcast episode

The actor said when she first started out, the makeup team made her "almost two colours lighter" on camera

The actor believes it is time to embrace the chocolate brown skin tone instead of obsessing over fair skin.

Sameera Reddy has been keeping it real on social media, having difficult conversations about physical and mental health, motherhood, the standards of beauty set by the society and such.

The 43-year-old has also furthered these discussions on her podcast series ‘Limitless‘. In one of the recent episodes, she was joined by actor Shahana Goswami, and the two talked about a rather contentious topic: the colour of skin, and why in India — where there is an obsession with light skin tone — brown- and dusky-complexioned people are still looked down upon.

Sameera pointed out that Shahana has a “gorgeous chocolate skin, which is super, super sexy”, adding that when she herself first started out as an actor, they made her “almost two colours lighter”. “I was greyish on camera,” Sameera recalled.

She asked Shahana on why it is important to love the skin we are born with, and she replied, “I am probably the darkest in my family. I was born and brought up in Delhi… All of India, to a large extent, is fair-skin obsessed. When I was born, there was some distant relative, an aunt; and my father came, saw me and said, ‘Oh, she won’t be dark’.”

 

While the aunt pacified him saying the baby’s skin would become light later, Shahana’s mother jumped in to say they would want her to be dark, the way she is.

Sameera shared that she still gets asked what she does to have a daughter with a light skin tone, if she uses something on her face. The actor said had hoped her daughter would go on to have tanned skin like her mother’s, but instead took after her father.

 

“I still get these questions, which make me think that the generation’s not changing this conversation and there are so many young girls out there, women [who are listening] — brown, beautiful gorgeous Indian skin is amazing!” Sameera said.

Earlier this year, the mother-of-two had returned from her Maldives vacation, to pen a note on loving her “post-holiday tan“. The actor said it is essential to embrace one’s skin tone without any second thoughts. “De-tan? No thank you ma’am. Chocolate caramel dusky yummy skin tone. I absolutely love my post-holiday tan,” she wrote on Instagram.

