Sameera Reddy shares easy eye shadow hack using a spoon

July 28, 2022 7:00:08 pm
Applying makeup helps elevate one’s appearance, but it is not everyone’s cup of tea. Learning the techniques to get the desired look may be a herculean task for many, especially beginners. But, whether you have just started experimenting with makeup or are a pro, one feature must not ignore while doing your makeup are your eyes.
With the right components — eyeshadow, liner, mascara and kohl — you can make your eyes speak volumes. But, if you are struggling to achieve a glam eye shadow look, Sameera Reddy has the perfect hack for you, and all you need to ace it is a spoon!
Here are some easy steps to apply eye shadow using a spoon, as demonstrated by the actor.
*Take a steel spoon, keep it over your closed eyes and use the curve to apply a dark colour to the inner lid.
*Use the back of the spoon for cat eye definition using the same colour.
*Fill in between with a glittery eye shadow colour and blend well.
*Complete the look using your favourites – liner, kohl, mascara, or all of them!
Would you try this?
