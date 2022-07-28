scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Sameera Reddy shares easy eye shadow hack using a spoon

If you are struggling to apply eye shadow, the actor has the perfect hack for you!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 7:00:08 pm
Sameera Reddy, eye shadow hackSameera shares how to utilise your regular spoon to achieve glam eyeshadow look (Source: Sameera Reddy/Instagram)

Applying makeup helps elevate one’s appearance, but it is not everyone’s cup of tea. Learning the techniques to get the desired look may be a herculean task for many, especially beginners. But, whether you have just started experimenting with makeup or are a pro, one feature must not ignore while doing your makeup are your eyes.

With the right components — eyeshadow, liner, mascara and kohl — you can make your eyes speak volumes. But, if you are struggling to achieve a glam eye shadow look, Sameera Reddy has the perfect hack for you, and all you need to ace it is a spoon!

Here are some easy steps to apply eye shadow using a spoon, as demonstrated by the actor.

*Take a steel spoon, keep it over your closed eyes and use the curve to apply a dark colour to the inner lid.

*Use the back of the spoon for cat eye definition using the same colour.

*Fill in between with a glittery eye shadow colour and blend well.

*Complete the look using your favourites – liner, kohl, mascara, or all of them!

Would you try this?

