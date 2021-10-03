Sameera Reddy shares powerful daily affirmations to ‘program your body to manifest wishes’

Sameera Reddy has been promoting body positivity for a while now, sharing motivational content on Instagram. The actor has encouraged people to be forgiving and loving of their bodies, sharing that she, too, has had her struggles with self-love, but is now wholly accepting of who she is.

The mother-of-two also likes to stay fit, and in one of her latest posts, she shares a few daily affirmations for the body, writing that these affirmations have “the power to change your subconscious mind and that’s how you program your body to manifest your wishes”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

Her affirmations are as follows:

* I respect my body, my body respects me.

* I am perfect and complete just the way I am.

* My opinion of my body is the only one that counts.

* I attract abundance and joy every day.

* My body is strong, unique, and enough.

* I choose happiness and ease.

The actor writes in the accompanying caption, “Take this 40 day challenge and believe me the results will be incredible… everyday look in the mirror and say these affirmations to yourself. It takes consistent hard work to change your body image not just physically but also mentally (sic).”

In the post, a part of her #FitnessFriday series, Reddy also suggests that you “share your wishes in a positive and kind way for yourself and your body”.

“Let’s encourage and be there for each other to reach a happy positive space in our minds and treat our bodies right ”

A few days ago, she had also penned a powerful note on hair whitening. “My dad asked me why I’m not covering my white hair. He was worried about people judging me. I answered ‘So what if they did…did it mean I’m old? Not pretty? Not groomed? Not appealing?’ I told him that I’m not paranoid about it like I used to be and that freedom is liberating. I used to colour every two weeks so nobody could catch that line of white. Today, I take my own sweet time and choose to colour if and when I feel like,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!