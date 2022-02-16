Sameera Reddy recalls being being body-shamed after the birth of her son: ‘That one line shattered me to pieces’

Sameera Reddy is one of those celebrities who does not shy away from talking about her life and opening up about her physical, mental and emotional struggles on social media.

Weight has been a topic that she has addressed a lot in the past, along with how much she wrestled with her own weight gain, before embarking on a journey of self-love, self-acceptance and fitness.

She recently shared a little snippet of her life, speaking about a particularly bizarre episode wherein she was shamed by a woman for gaining weight after giving birth to her first child, son Hans.

The video, although a part of promotions for Yami Gautam’s upcoming film ‘A Thursday‘ — for which she took over Reddy’s Instagram briefly — was a mortifying story to listen to.

“When Hans was born, I took him to the park for the first time. And, this woman came to me and she was like, ‘Oh my God, are you Sameera Reddy? What happened to you? I don’t even recognise you.’ And I remember I got shattered, because I didn’t recognise myself at that time,” the actor said.

She admitted that it was a “very hard time” for her and back then she weighed “105 kg”. “I was lost, but that one line shattered me to pieces,” she added.

The accompanying caption read, “It’s really hard to live up to the world’s perception of you.” There is a lot of truth to it, because we often seek validation on social media, in the process twisting our beliefs and ideas of beauty. For celebrities, it becomes all the more difficult because people idolise them by watching them on-screen.

Last year, Reddy had shared with Humans of Bombay that after she got pregnant, she had imagined herself “posing away for the shutterbugs with that perfect baby bump”. “My vision of motherhood came from the superficial glam world that I was from.”

“But 9 months later, I weighed 105 kg. And even as I held my gorgeous son in hand, it was as if I had no reason to be happy. I slipped into postpartum depression.”

When she joined social media, she decided that she “wouldn’t live a lie just to build my follower base!” Her Instagram profile is filled with relatable posts about parenthood, being a mother, and getting back in shape.

