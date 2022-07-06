‘Only way forward is being true to ourselves’: Sameera Reddy pens a powerful note on body positivity

Sameera Reddy has always chosen to speak her mind, including about her insecurities.

This time, the 43-year-old took to Instagram to share how she has evolved as a person in the last three years by believing in the philosophy of “letting go”.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“So, I can be me and you can be you. #imperfectlyperfect! Three years ago, I completely let go and trusted the universe and slowly but surely the message is clear. The only way forward is being true to ourselves. Age, weight, money, relationships, self-worth, success is all how you to choose to see it,” she captioned her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

Her mother-in-law Manjri Varde commented on her post, “Discovering the real you. And sharing your insecurities! Being imperfect and owning it! You’ve come a long way, girl.”

Reddy has also spoken up about body positivity, stressing on the importance of accepting oneself and one’s body regardless of shape, colour, size etc.

The ways in which people view themselves are critical for their well-being, asserted psychologist Kamna Chhibber. “Being body positive is critical to mental and emotional well-being as negative thoughts can impact how one thinks and feels — not just about one’s own self but also how one is being perceived by others, the opportunities that might come their way and the ways in which they can be effective in various spheres of their life. It can increase apprehension, worry and anxiousness and affect one’s functioning across different situations, including in relationships,” Chhibber told indianexpress.com.

The actor had once also opened up about stretch marks, calling them “tiger stripes”. “I used to fear you, hate you, be embarrassed by you but the day I embraced you, wore you as my armour and loved you as my tiger stripes…I felt more powerful than ever,” she captioned a picture of herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

Body dysmorphia is a psychological condition where you are extremely dissatisfied with your body to the point of getting multiple cosmetic “corrections”, counselling psychologist, and founder of Aantarik, told indianexpess.com. “Unfortunately this is on the rise in urban cities. It is imperative that we let our kids know that they and we are much more than our appearance. This is why body positivity is essential,” she said.

Reddy has often opened up about the importance of self-care, and self-love and has been an advocate of mental well-being, too.

“Look at every jiggle, every curve, every part of you and just give it positive vibes with affirmations. It’s a game-changer. True love begins with you. Fitness is so much about being mentally in tune with your body and changing our narrative in your head,” she had captioned a video earlier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

In another post, she also spoke about being comfortable in “bare skin“. “Today I’m so comfortable in my bare skin but I admit a few years back I would never let anyone take pictures of me without full makeup on,” she expressed in the post on Instagram.

She added, “I’m now happy to just have a nice gloss and a full smile. Confidence really does come from within and I guess only time teaches you to believe in yourself!”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!