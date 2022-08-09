‘I am kind to my body’: Sameera Reddy embraces her ‘cellulite’ and ‘curves’ as she pens a note on self-love

August 9, 2022 5:30:08 pm
With social media setting unattainable standards of beauty every day, embracing oneself, as we are, is slowly becoming the most difficult thing to do for many people. Breaking these stereotypes and sharing a message on body positivity is Sameera Reddy who, admittedly, has embraced her “cellulite” and “curves”.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Taking to Instagram, the actor penned a powerful note on self-love. “I love my body, I am kind to my body,” she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Detailing her struggle with accepting her body, she noted, “I wasted years worried about what the world thought of me.” But now, Sameera has come a long way when it comes to embracing it. “It took me so long to get here and I am grateful. I’ve never been more comfortable in front of the camera with my cellulite and curves,” she added.
Sharing an inspiring message with everyone, she concluded: “Bodies change and we need to be more understanding and work towards a healthy and happy one. Don’t be so hard on yourself. Work positively with what you have, not what is expected.”
This is not the first time she has motivated fans with her messages on self love and body positivity. Recently, the 43-year-old had shared how she has evolved as a person in the last three years by believing in the philosophy of “letting go”.
View this post on Instagram
So, I can be me and you can be you. #imperfectlyperfect! Three years ago, I completely let go and trusted the universe and slowly but surely the message is clear. The only way forward is being true to ourselves. Age, weight, money, relationships, self-worth, success is all how you to choose to see it,” she had written.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'
When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
Freebies politics and Parliament debate to street protests in black
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Taapsee Pannu movie Shabaash Mithu to stream soon on Voot Select
‘I am kind to my body’: Sameera Reddy embraces her ‘cellulite’ and ‘curves’ as she pens a note on self-love
Patil vs Pawar tussle on cards as Maharashtra BJP chief is elevated to Cabinet
Richa Chadha confirms wedding with Ali Fazal: ‘Shaadi ho jaegi iss saal’
“ODI cricket is an art and still has the charm. I love playing it” – Shikhar Dhawan
Bimbisara is unstoppable at the box office, Nandamuri Kalyanram thanks audience
Streetwise Kolkata – Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British
HDFC gets NHB nod for proposed merger with subsidiary bank
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – PESA
Kangana Ranaut is ill with dengue but continues to work on Emergency: ‘It’s not passion, it’s madness’
Chhetri, Manisha named men’s and women’s AIFF Footballer of Year
Pune: Ragpicker arrested for rape, murder of 46-year-old woman