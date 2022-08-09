scorecardresearch
‘I am kind to my body’: Sameera Reddy embraces her ‘cellulite’ and ‘curves’ as she pens a note on self-love

“I love my body, I am kind to my body,” the actor wrote

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 9, 2022 5:30:08 pm
sameera reddySameera Reddy keeps sharing personal experiences on social media to encourage self-love. (Source: reddysameera/Instagram)

With social media setting unattainable standards of beauty every day, embracing oneself, as we are, is slowly becoming the most difficult thing to do for many people. Breaking these stereotypes and sharing a message on body positivity is Sameera Reddy who, admittedly, has embraced her “cellulite” and “curves”.

Taking to Instagram, the actor penned a powerful note on self-love. “I love my body, I am kind to my body,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera) 

Detailing her struggle with accepting her body, she noted, “I wasted years worried about what the world thought of me.” But now, Sameera has come a long way when it comes to embracing it. “It took me so long to get here and I am grateful. I’ve never been more comfortable in front of the camera with my cellulite and curves,” she added.

Sharing an inspiring message with everyone, she concluded: “Bodies change and we need to be more understanding and work towards a healthy and happy one. Don’t be so hard on yourself. Work positively with what you have, not what is expected.”

This is not the first time she has motivated fans with her messages on self love and body positivity. Recently, the 43-year-old had shared how she has evolved as a person in the last three years by believing in the philosophy of “letting go”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera) 

So, I can be me and you can be you. #imperfectlyperfect! Three years ago, I completely let go and trusted the universe and slowly but surely the message is clear. The only way forward is being true to ourselves. Age, weight, money, relationships, self-worth, success is all how you to choose to see it,” she had written.

