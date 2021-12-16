‘I turned 43 this year’, says Sameera Reddy as she asks, ‘why is it that we fear ageing so much?’

On her 43rd birthday, actor Sameera Reddy, who has always been vocal about body positivity and self love, has a special message for her followers.

In her latest Instagram video, she spoke about something that is often considered a taboo topic, especially amongst women — ageing. In the video, she revealed that now she says age out loud after years of hiding it, due to the fear of ageing.

“Happy Ageing to us🎉To our amazing community that empowers healthy conversations Thank you for being you❤️it’s been a massive pressure as we age to keep looking youthful So here is a lil birthday message from me to you ! And thank you for All the Dm’s and messages I received for my birthday🎂! It means a lot!,” she captioned her post.

In the video, Reddy raised the question “why are we so afraid of ageing?”, and went on to share that since the last few years, she has said her age out loud because “social media has allowed me to be myself.” Reddy said it is liberating after “years of hiding my age, lying about it and constantly trying to increase my shelf life in my career.”

She explained why hid and lied about her age, saying: “I wanted everybody to think that I was young, youthful, every gracefully never ageing.” The actor also said that she wished her younger self would not have feared as much, but admits that “it’s all a learning to get to this point.”

She wished her followers “happy ageing” and urged them to celebrate it “considering we spend our 20s and 30s only doing things because you’re scared of being judged.”

She ended the video by saying, “Happy ageing to us!…because its really not that bad”.

