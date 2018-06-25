Scientist, model, writer: Meet Samarpan Maiti, runner-up of Mr Gay World 2018

Samarpan Maiti is an IIT Kharagpur alumnus, who recently rose to fame as the runner-up of Mr Gay World 2018. (Source: samarpan.official/ Instagram) Samarpan Maiti is an IIT Kharagpur alumnus, who recently rose to fame as the runner-up of Mr Gay World 2018. (Source: samarpan.official/ Instagram)

He’s a scientist, a model, and a writer who counts singing as his passion. Samarpan Maiti, the runner-up of Mr Gay World 2018 believes in exploring all aspects of his personality and capabilities, perhaps that’s why this small town native refused to live a dual life and decided to brave societal opposition and come out with the truth about his sexuality.

An IIT Kharagpur alumnus, he is popularly known as the man who is trying to find a cure for brain cancer. However, if one were to visit the various villages Maiti volunteers in ‘on weekends and holidays’, his academic accomplishments and international fame would give way to a guy-next-door, who works with the underprivileged to highlight the rights of sexual minorities. “They are people who do not even understand what being gay or a homosexual is. They believe it is a curse or disease that they can wish away if they do enough good deeds. So, I try to be just like them so they trust me and encourage them to live a normal and dignified life,” shares Maiti.

“My friend told me it’s (attraction to the same sex) nothing and I shouldn’t tell anyone about it”

Born in the village of Siddha in East Midnapore, West Bengal, Maiti realised he was different than others when he was in Class 10. He, himself, lived in ignorance about what exactly homosexuality was and he recounts how helpless, confused and agitated he felt, when he would be attracted to men. However, as a teenager he brushed it off, believing it was not the ‘natural’ order of things, and “everything would be fine when he got married.”

“Being a scientist, I get a lot of respect. So I thought I should use it for the LGBTQ community”

Lacking the ‘manly’ enthusiasm for sports put him in the crosshairs of bullies, and a school life rife with torments for not fitting in. “If it wasn’t for my brilliant report cards, it would have been very difficult for me to survive. It would have been worse if I wasn’t respected for my academic performances,” says Maiti.

“Unless educated people come out, who will stand for LGBTQ”

Going to college and getting internet access acquainted Maiti with his sexual orientation and the confused youth had a hard time accepting the truth. “I was scared how my family and close friends will react.” While many closeted homosexuals, afraid of being rejected by society, decide to live a dual lifestyle, where they marry and try to live ‘normally’, Maiti himself struggled with the dilemma of forsaking all by living with a man.

However, the turning point for him came when he joined as a research scholar in a reputed Kolkata University. “I was pretending I was straight when I got to Kolkata. I started writing poetry as a pastime and got connected with many people, who convinced me to come out.” He adds if an educated person like him wouldn’t take a stand, then who will.

“Not even a single message of hate from bullies..this has been possible because of my work”

Brought up in a not so well to do family, Maiti admits that his social conscientiousness has been his deceased father’s gift to him, and even his research on brain cancer has been inspired by his father, who encouraged him to “do something that helps the society.” He expresses hope that if he is successful he will be able to help people worldwide. When Maiti finally decided to come out, he was surprised to find that people accepted him. Though his parents worried, he says his colleagues and cousins were pretty ‘normal’ about it. He concludes that this has been possible because of his work.

“Old age LGTB community people are very lonely..so I try to bond the old and the young”

Currently, the 29-year-old is engrossed in community building, where he connects with people, tries to educate them, and makes groups of up to six members, who can further carry on the volunteer work. “The LGBT community culture is elitist and urban-centred and I want the viewpoint of the less privileged to be heard too.”

