Samantha Akkineni reveals her ‘favourite, go-to natural ingredient’

Actor Samantha Akkineni regularly shares snippets from her personal life, home remedies and more. In one of her recent posts, she revealed her ‘favourite, go-to natural ingredient’.

She said, “My favourite go to natural ingredient is sandalwood”.

Sandalwood or chandan is known to have calming and anti-bacterial properties, making it great for the skin.

Here’s why your skincare routine should have sandalwood

Sandalwood is known to have various skin benefits. It has an amazing fragrance, which is why it is used in perfumes, too. Also, sandalwood is believed to have some medicinal properties, as well. When it comes to the skin, the oil and even the powder is highly preferred, because they have anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, anti-acne and anti-tanning properties.

If tanning has been troubling you, consider sandalwood as it helps improve the skin complexion, removes tanning and dark spots.

Owing to its antioxidant properties, sandalwood helps in prevention of wrinkle formation, as it fights the damage that is caused by free radicals. Hence, sandalwood has been used as an anti-ageing remedy since time immemorial.

Here are some easy home remedies that you can try

For skin brightening

You just need rose water and sandalwood powder.

Make a paste and apply it to your face, neck, and hands

Wash once it dries

For prickly heat cure

Take dried coriander leaves, sandalwood powder, and rose water

Mix these ingredients to form a paste

Apply it on the heat boils and wash it off later!

ALSO READ | Bid adieu to skin pigmentation with this easy DIY home remedy

For blemish-free skin

Mix one tablespoon of sandalwood powder with cucumber juice to remove blemishes from oily skin.

For natural skin lightening

Sandalwood contains natural skin lightening agents and hence is used in many fairness face packs.

Take 1 tablespoon each of sandalwood powder and besan or gram flour.

Add a little turmeric and put required amount of rose water to make a thin paste.

Apply this paste on your face for 15 minutes and wash it off with a mild face cleanser.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle