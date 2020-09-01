Samantha Akkineni shows how to use expired milk on plants instead of wasting it

Samantha Akkineni showed us how to use milk to shine leaves. (Source: samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram)

From growing an organic farm at home to eating healthy food, Samantha Akkineni has been practising sustainable living, setting major goals for us.

In line with this, the Majili actor recently showed us how one can use milk from an expired carton instead of just throwing it in the bin.

In an Instagram story, Samantha posted a note, “Don’t throw out milk from an expired carton. I gave my leaves a sponge bath…look at them shine.” Alongside the note, she posted a picture of one of her potted plants, the leaves of which indeed appeared to be glossy.

Using milk to get shining leaves

Turns out milk is not only good for the human body but it also acts as a fertilizer for the garden, besides having antifungal and pesticidal properties. According to thespruce.com, the calcium in milk helps plants grow and prevents blossom end rot, commonly seen in tomato, pepper and squash plants due to calcium deficiency. Milk also contains essential proteins and vitamin B that are good for the overall health of plants.

Experts, however, warn against using too much milk, or the bacteria in the beverage can stunt growth or cause the plant to wilt.

How to use milk on plants

You can use any type of milk, as long as it is diluted properly. Mix the milk with water and transfer the fluid to a spray bottle. Spray the mixture on the leaves of the plants. Check after 30 minutes to ensure the watery milk was all absorbed. If there is still some liquid on the leaves, wipe it with a wet cloth or it could lead to a fungal reaction.

Would you like to try this?

