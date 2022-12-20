scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

‘Salt Bae’ called out for badgering Lionel Messi for pics, holding the FIFA World Cup trophy

One comment read, "The videos just [came] out of him trying to get [a picture with Messi] and it's embarrassing; Messi had no interest."

Salt Bae, Salt Bae news, Salt Bae pictures, Salt Bae with Lionel Messi, Salt Bae Argentina players, Salt Bae crashing FIFA World Cup celebrations, Salt Bae with FIFA World Cup trophy, indian express newsSalt Bae is believed to have embarrassed himself after crashing Argentina's World Cup victory celebrations in Qatar. (Photos: Instagram/@nusr_et)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Who let ‘Salt Bae‘ out? Who, who, who, who, who? The celebrity chef is being censured online for purportedly crashing and then ‘hijacking’ team Argentina’s post-match victory celebrations.

Nusret Gökçe, who is nicknamed ‘Salt Bae’, posted several photographs on Instagram, wherein he was seen flouting some FIFA norms, including touching the golden trophy. Later, he was also seen ‘pestering’ Lionel Messi for a photograph, leading to a rather awkward and embarrassing encounter. So, what really happened?

According to reports and videos shared online, Salt Bae — a Turkish chef, food entertainer and restaurateur, whose claim-to-fame was the rather peculiar meme-worthy gesture of adding salt to food — crashed Argentina’s World Cup celebrations at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium, leading to the displeasure of not only the players, but also of the fans who watched him touch the coveted trophy, which was only handed over to the team prior to that.

ALSO READ |Deepika Padukone looked fashionable as she made history at the FIFA finals

In fact, team captain Messi — who scored several winning goals during the nerve-wracking match against France — had been the first one to gently touch and kiss the FIFA World Cup Trophy, said to be one of the most expensive trophies in sporting history.

Lionel Messi, World Cup, FIFA World Cup trophy, indian express news Argentina’s Lionel Messi kisses the trophy after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium Qatar. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Salt Bae first posted this reel with Argentina’s Ángel Di María…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et)

…then, he posted a series of pictures, one of which featured a standalone photo with the trophy. The album also contained photos with other Argentine players; the chef was even seen biting some of the champions’ medals, which many found to be disrespectful.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et)

What was rather awkward was the fact that he held Messi — hailed globally as the ‘G.O.A.T’ — physically grabbing his arm for attention, purportedly to click a picture with, which eventually did happen, for this was shared on Salt Bae’s Instagram with the caption, “You are the man, Messi @leomessi #saltlife #salt.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et)

It led to a lot of social media furore, with netizens calling out the chef for his temerity and disregard. One person wrote, “You shouldn’t touch the cup. You’re not a champion.” Another person commented, “Unfollowing you, you shouldn’t have touched that trophy; only the players and staff who worked their a**es off to become champions have that right. You only want attention.”

Someone else said, “Don’t bite someone’s medal. It’s not yours and your achievement.”

One comment read, “The videos just [came] out of him trying to get [a picture with Messi] and it’s embarrassing; Messi had no interest.”

Check out some of these other reactions:

What are your thoughts on this? 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-12-2022 at 02:10:04 pm
Next Story

Instagram’s top trends for 2022: Virat Kohli, musician Shubh dominate in India

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Rang Mirage
Exhibition brings together the works of select artists from across India
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close