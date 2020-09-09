Opting for salon services at home? Keep these safety tips in mind

If you are opting for a salon service at home, keep these safety measures in mind. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Written by Priyam Dutta

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted our lives in many ways. The way we live, travel, interact with others, and of course the way we look. The trend of dishevelled, unkempt hair and beard has become the dominant style in the last few months. A trend that is not driven by any fashion choice or innovation, but by the lack of access to the ‘salon’.

Salons were shut in the wake of the outbreak because it was feared that the physical proximity-based operations could be highly conducive for the spread of the coronavirus. Maintaining social distancing or adherence to protocols such as not touching one’s face proved challenging in the initial stages of the outbreak.

However, salon services are a basic necessity for most people. Everyone needs at least a haircut once in a while even if we try to survive without availing other services temporarily.

Now that salons have resumed operations in many parts of the country, and people have also started going to work, the above mentioned ‘hair trend’ isn’t apt for the workplace.

One of the major need-based developments has been the rise of home-based salon services.

Although several regional and national level service providers offered ‘salon at home’ services even before the pandemic, they have become a necessity in the new normal. We need to stay well-groomed and salon or salon at home services can no longer be avoided.

When we visit a salon, the hygiene and sanitation of the place depend on the salon owners and operators. However, there are certain things that we need to keep in mind when we book a salon at home.

Following these tips will not only make us rediscover the joy of salon services but, can also keep us safe from contracting any kind of infection.

Before you book a beautician, you should be aware of the information related to the person’s body temperature and health. Even when the person visits your home to deliver the services, his/her body temperature should be normal and shouldn’t be displaying any signs of illness.

*Beauticians delivering the services should wear a PPE kit that includes a mask, gloves, bodysuit, and a face shield.

*You should ensure that only single-use products are used. Blades, towels, tissues must be sealed, and shouldn’t be reusable.

*Beauticians should bring all the required items plus the salon kit with them and you needn’t provide them any wearables or tools.

*You should carefully match the beautician’s details with those provided in the service provider’s app. Ensure it is the same person before letting him/her enter your home.

*The area where the beautician sets up to deliver the services must be thoroughly sanitised.

*Make sure that the beautician collects all the items brought in and properly disposes of used products. Further, the person should also sanitise all the touchpoints such as handles, tabletops and switches before leaving.

These are difficult times and adherence to these safety protocols are necessary for you and your family’s well being. By observing these practices, you can confidently enjoy grooming services without compromising your safety.

The author is senior manager, operations, Salon at Home and Home Maintenance, Housejoy

