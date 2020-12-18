Saiyami Kher’s mantra to live life is what we need; check it out

Saiyami Kher highlights the importance of taking time out for oneself. (Source: Saiyami Kher/Instagram)

In the rat race to make money and have a successful future, many of us tend to forget about living in the moment and appreciating the little joys of life. But the year 2020 made us all pause and take a re-look at our lives and realise the importance of self-love. That’s exactly what actor and fitness aficionado Saiyami Kher shared in her latest Instagram post.

Sharing her mantra to keep fit and healthy, Kher wrote that amid all that happens around us, we need to “take out time for our own selves”.

“In between the mayhem of trying to make a living, we forget to make a life. Let’s make sure to find time for ourselves in between the chaos to just breathe. Spend some time thinking how blessed we are instead of how stressed we are, learn to value the people around us when they are alive and not wait to say good things about them when they are gone,” she wrote on Instagram.

“It’s one life and 2020 has reiterated to me that’s it’s very short and unpredictable. Let’s make the most of it,” she added while sharing a picture of herself sitting in Vajrasana with her eyes closed.

When you have too much on your plate, it is always a good idea to take a break and practice some simple asanas that can help you focus better and bring clarity of thought and action.

It is said that sitting in Vajrasana with your eyes closed helps stimulate the Ajna Chakra or the third eye chakra, which helps calm the mind.

Additionally, regular practice helps in improving digestion, strengthening the back, and toning the thighs.

Meditation also helps relieve stress, reduce negative emotions, increase patience and tolerance, and focus on the present.

