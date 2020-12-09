Sahachari Foundation collaborates with NGOs to launch online shopping website

Sahachari Foundation committee members (PR handout)

Design One, a shopping exhibition initiative of Sahachari Foundation, a trust run by a group of women, is all set to launch its innovative online avatar Design One Online, on December 15, 2020.

This online platform will showcase an ‘All Seasons Edit’, featuring carefully curated products — design, food, lifestyle, children’s ware and others — from over 80 brands and NGOs from across India. These NGOs include Mann for the mentally challenged, Welfare of Stray Dogs, Kalashala for music training of students from underprivileged communities, Koregaon Education Society for tribal children and many others.

Through Design One, along with art and culture events, Sahachari Foundation raises funds for charity. “Some of the charities that we have chosen are small and niche but they do spectacular work. All these smaller foundations and NGOs are doing great work. Each one of us knows these NGOs well, we are deeply involved, we monitor their work and we ensure that our funds are well deployed for their ongoing projects,” Gauri Daftary Pohoomul, founding committee member, Design One, states.

Asad Lalljee, SVP, Essar Group and CEO of Avid Learning and curator, Royal Opera House Mumbai, who is associated with the initiative, tells indianexpress.com. “Design One used to organise offline events twice a year — Spring Summer and Diwali. They are known to launch budding designers, artists and artisans. And then obviously, the pandemic happened and they decided to launch an online platform in October.”

From learning various aspects of technology to execution was quite a journey for the members of the foundation. “From not knowing the T of technology, to educating ourselves, to finding the various portals, to choosing the right agency, the task was immense. And lockdown did not make it easier, but the facility of Zoom helped us walk through every stage, with daily structured meetings, interviews with various agencies. Slowly, words like domain name, Magento, Shopify, UI, UX, CMS, SEO, CSV uploads made inroads and started becoming a larger part of our conversation,” Madhu Ruia, committee founding member, Design One, expresses.

The website will be live for six months and will feature “rare offerings from brands that will not be available on other platforms thereby giving shoppers an unmatched, tastefully curated shopping experience,” the press release mentions.

Among these will be collections and latest trends from the creme-de-la-creme of pan-Indian accessories design, fine jewellery, gourmet cuisine and healthy conscious cakes and bakes, floral couture and festive decor, lifestyle and home, newborn and children’s innovative toys, organic skin and beauty, luxury pet products, stationery and packaging, luxury linen, silver and silver-plated accessories, and curated hampers.

