Monday, April 05, 2021
SAG Awards 2021: Mark Ruffalo says there should be no ‘shame’ around mental illness

Mark Ruffalo used his win at SAG Awards 2021 to speak about mental illness

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 5, 2021 1:20:12 pm
mark ruffaloMark Ruffalo won at SAG Awards 2021 for his dual role in I Know This Much Is True. (Source: markruffalo/Instagram)

At the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Mark Ruffalo urged people to de-stigmatise mental illness.

The 53-year-old actor, who won an award for his dual role in the miniseries I Know This Much is True, was quoted as saying by Daily Mail, “Mental illness is a real thing and I just think it’s really important that we’re honest and open about it and have no fear and no shame.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo)

In the HBO miniseries, Ruffalo plays twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, where the latter is schizophrenic and confined to a hospital. The series shows how Dominick tries to get him out of institutional care.

Receiving the award, Ruffalo called it a “crown achievement” of his career. “Acting doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It happens between people in a magical place, created by a director like Derek Cianfrance and a writer like Wally Lamb,” he added.

Mark Ruffalo also underwent a massive physical transformation for playing the two characters — he lost 20 lbs (9.07 kg) to play Dominick and gained 30 lbs (13.6 kg) weeks later to play Thomas.

