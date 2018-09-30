Safe Cities Index 2017: From Tokyo to Hong Kong, here are world’s top 10 safest cities

From Tokyo to Zurich, here are world’s top 10 safest cities. From Tokyo to Zurich, here are world’s top 10 safest cities.

Tokyo city, where residents rarely lock their doors, has topped The Economist annual list of Safe Cities Index. The magazine ranked 60 major cities from across the world after assessing them under four categories — digital, health, infrastructure, and personal.

Tokyo received a score of 89.80 out of a possible 100. Singapore, Osaka and Hong Kong were the other Asian cities that made it to the top 10. Among the European cities, Amsterdam, Stockholm and Zurich rated highly in the list.

Check out if your favourite has made it to the list of the world’s top 10 safest cities in 2017

* Japan’s heart Tokyo is leading the pack with a score of 89.80

*With a score of 89.64, Singapore stands second on the list of top 10 safest cities in the world.

*Osaka in Japan has scored 88.87 and stands at the third place.

*Toronto in Canada stands fourth on The Economist’s annual Safe Cities Index with a score of 87.36.

*Melbourne, Australia ranks fifth on the list.

*The capital of Netherland, Amsterdam is the sixth safest city in the world with a score of 87.26.

*Sydney, Australia ranks seventh on the Safe Cities Index with a score of 86.74.

*Stockholm, the capital of Sweden stands on the eighth place with a score of 86.72.

*Hong Kong ranks ninth with a score of 86.22 on the list of the safest cities around the world.

*Switzerland’s Zurich stand on the tenth position on The Economist’s annual Safe Cities Index with a score of 85.20.

