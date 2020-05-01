Sadhguru’s painting sells for Rs 4 crore; money to be used for coronavirus relief efforts

Sadhguru just sold his painting to raise funds for coronavirus relief activities. Sadhguru just sold his painting to raise funds for coronavirus relief activities.

A painting by Sadhguru just got sold for Rs 4.14 crore. The money will be used to fund his foundation Isha’s relief efforts in rural Tamil Nadu amid the coronavirus crisis.

Sadhguru announced the sale of the abstract painting titled ‘To Live Totally!’ at a recently held satsang in a bid to raise money as part of Isha’s #BeattheVirus campaign to help people in the villages of Thondamuthur block, home to nearly 2 lakh people. “Whoever donates the maximum amount for the #BeattheVirus fund, will get the painting,” the yogi was quoted as saying in a statement, adding that smaller copies of it would also be made available for buyers.

As per a press release, about 700 Isha volunters have come forward to deliver freshly cooked meals prepared in decentralised kitchens with an immunity booster drink called Nilavembu Kashayam, to the villages. Volunteers are also supporting administration efforts to raise awareness, supply essentials, and equip frontline workers and first responders with protective equipment. An isolation ward has been set up by the local administration in the Pooluvapatti Primary Health Center (PHC), for which the foundation is providing assistance with medical infrastructure and other essentials.

“Though the government and the administrations are doing much to reach out to the poorest of the poor in society, still many shall fall through the cracks. It is the responsibility of every citizen to ensure nobody goes into starvation mode,” said Sadhguru.

