‘Sad that this even has to be a hashtag’: Naomi Osaka writes on #StopAsianHate

Much like many other celebrities who have expressed their opinion and rage over the recent racial attacks against the Asian community in the US, Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, too, has now spoken her mind. The 23-year-old took to Twitter recently to call out those who “profit or enjoy” the various aspects of Asian culture, but fail to take a stand for the community when their support is required the most.

“If people loved Asian people as much as they love bubble tea, anime, mochi, sushi, matcha etc… Imagine profiting/enjoying things that come from a culture and then attacking/diminishing the ethnic group that created it,” she tweeted.

She also shared a picture of the tweet and posted it on Instagram, along with the caption: “#stopasianhate <- It’s really sad that this even has to be a hashtag/slogan. It should be common sense but it seems like common sense is uncommon in this world now.”

The ace tennis player — who is half Japanese and half Haitian — also appeared in a video from the Women’s Tennis Association, wherein she shared her support for the Asian Americans and Pacific Islander community, and urged people to respect and love Asian people and Asian culture.

Hate crimes, with racial undertones, have been on the rise ever since the beginning of the pandemic, not just in the US, but around the world.

In February, Osaka had tweeted that she is concerned that anti-Asian crimes are not covered or discussed more. “The amount of hate, racism, and blame for COVID towards the Asian community is disgusting. The fact that this topic is not very widely covered makes me concerned. I only found videos and information because I was scrolling through my IG feed and by some algorithm it appeared,” she had written.

In a separate tweet, she had added: “And while I’m here- saying “Ching Chong” and “shrimp fried rice” when talking about/to a Asian person isn’t cool. You aren’t funny, it’s not a joke and you’re beyond pathetic.”

