Have you ever tried using this wonder ingredient on your face?

We all know that sabudana, also known as ‘sago’, is quite beneficial for health. Popular in many parts of the country, sabudana is mostly taken as a breakfast item because it is considered to be a storehouse of energy.

But, did you know that it is also capable of doing wonders for your skin? A lesser-known truth about sabudana is that it is packed with many skincare properties, which make it a go-to product when trying to improve the texture and overall health of the skin.

This week, try this simple DIY face pack at home. Read on.

Things you need

1 tbsp – Sabudana

2-3 tbsp – Lemon juice

1 tbsp – Brown sugar

1 tsp – Multani mitti

2 tbsp – Rose water

Method

* Take a pan and place it on the stove. Add the sabudana and lemon juice to it.

* Stir the ingredients well on low flame, until they mix together and turn moist.

* Now transfer the mixture into a grinder and make a fine paste out of it.

* Add the sugar.

* When the grinding is complete, take the paste out and add the multani mitti and the rose water to it, and mix well using a spoon.

* Apply this pack gently on your damp face and allow it to sit for at least 20 minutes.

* Wash your face with regular water when it turns dry and then pat it with a clean towel.

* For the last step, apply a generous amount of moisturizer and your skincare routine will be complete.

The benefits

It is said that sabudana is ideal for people who have sensitive skin and suffer from pimple and acne breakouts. In winters, people’s face may turn dry because of the decrease in humidity, and this paste can help nourish it and keep it naturally moist. Also, when applied nicely, it can work as an exfoliant and give your face a nice massage.

What do you think of this skincare routine?

