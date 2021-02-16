scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Ryan Reynolds just coloured Blake Lively’s hair; watch the sweet video

Their social media feeds are filled with witty messages for each other, be it their birthday or anniversary

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 16, 2021 9:40:34 pm
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively coronavirus donationThe couple often share witty social media posts with each other. (Photo: AP/File)

The pandemic has been a testing time for couples, but it also resulted in heartwarming partnerships. Restrictive mobility led to most couples helping each other by not only cooking and cleaning together but also giving a haircut or oil massage.

Closer home, Anushka Sharma gave Virat Kohli his quarantine haircut and, in a role reversal, now Ryan Reynolds turned hairdresser for wife Blake Lively.

Evidence of the same was a video shared by Blake in which Ryan can be seen helping her colour her hair.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

The couple is adorable and witty, often pulling each other’s leg on social media. In the same vein, the Deadpool 3 actor shared Valentine’s Day wish for her with the line, “My forever valentine for the foreseeable future.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

Their social media feeds are filled with witty messages for each other, be it their birthday or anniversary. Here are some examples.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

From Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood celebrities also shared wishes for their partners on Valentine’s Day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

