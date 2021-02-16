Ryan Reynolds just coloured Blake Lively’s hair; watch the sweet video

February 16, 2021 9:40:34 pm
The pandemic has been a testing time for couples, but it also resulted in heartwarming partnerships. Restrictive mobility led to most couples helping each other by not only cooking and cleaning together but also giving a haircut or oil massage.
Closer home, Anushka Sharma gave Virat Kohli his quarantine haircut and, in a role reversal, now Ryan Reynolds turned hairdresser for wife Blake Lively.
Evidence of the same was a video shared by Blake in which Ryan can be seen helping her colour her hair.
View this post on Instagram
The couple is adorable and witty, often pulling each other’s leg on social media. In the same vein, the Deadpool 3 actor shared Valentine’s Day wish for her with the line, “My forever valentine for the foreseeable future.”
View this post on Instagram
Their social media feeds are filled with witty messages for each other, be it their birthday or anniversary. Here are some examples.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
From Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood celebrities also shared wishes for their partners on Valentine’s Day.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.