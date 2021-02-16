Ryan Reynolds just coloured Blake Lively’s hair; watch the sweet video

The couple often share witty social media posts with each other. (Photo: AP/File)

The pandemic has been a testing time for couples, but it also resulted in heartwarming partnerships. Restrictive mobility led to most couples helping each other by not only cooking and cleaning together but also giving a haircut or oil massage.

Closer home, Anushka Sharma gave Virat Kohli his quarantine haircut and, in a role reversal, now Ryan Reynolds turned hairdresser for wife Blake Lively.

Evidence of the same was a video shared by Blake in which Ryan can be seen helping her colour her hair.

The couple is adorable and witty, often pulling each other’s leg on social media. In the same vein, the Deadpool 3 actor shared Valentine’s Day wish for her with the line, “My forever valentine for the foreseeable future.”

Their social media feeds are filled with witty messages for each other, be it their birthday or anniversary. Here are some examples.

From Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood celebrities also shared wishes for their partners on Valentine’s Day.

