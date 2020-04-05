I try not to push gender normative ideas on my kids: Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds was speaking to television host, Stephen Colbert. (File Photo) Ryan Reynolds was speaking to television host, Stephen Colbert. (File Photo)

The current pandemic has compelled everybody to stay inside their homes. And this directive applies to celebrities as well. Actor Ryan Reynolds, too, is stuck at home with his three kids, wife Blake Lively and his mother-in-law. Speaking to television host Stephen Colbert, he shared his experience.

Reynolds, in his characteristic style, referred to his mother-in-law as the emergency food. He was then asked if, surrounded by women, he is missing male company. To this he said, “I do not miss masculine company at all. Most men tend to just be the architects of someone’s demise.”

Speaking in a light-hearted way, he also made some important points an of not enforcing gender norms on children. “I try not to push sort of gender normative ideas on my kids as they’re born, but each one, when they came out that chute, wanted to make dresses, they wanted to dress in hot pink all day… so that’s what I do,” he said.

Although said in jest, it is worth noting the weight of his statement and the advice hidden behind it. There is a tendency to assign and impose gender norms on children. In many ways, this is the origin of patriarchy and the insidious way it works. It will serve well for all parents to remember Reynolds’ words and even follow it.

