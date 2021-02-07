Rupert Grint may have to watch all Harry Potter films with his daughter

In a recent interview, the actor had shared he had "stopped watching" after the first three [Harry Potter] films. (AP Photo/Gero Breloer, File)

Rupert Grint may have played one of the most important and popular characters in the film adaptations of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter book series, but the actor has not been comfortable with watching himself as Ronald Weasley, as a result of which, he has hardly seen the films!

In a recent interview with Variety, Grint admitted that he “stopped watching them” after the first three films. “I’ve probably seen the first three at the premieres, but after that I stopped watching them.”

The 32-year-old actor, however, added that the situation may change, now that he has a daughter. “…now that I have a daughter, I will probably have to watch them with her.”

The actor had told BuzzFeed in 2018 that he does not usually enjoy watching himself on screen, “but was finally far enough removed from the 11-year-old Rupert in the movie” to be able to enjoy it.

Grint welcomed Wednesday G. Grint with longtime girlfriend Georgia Groome in May 2020. And in November 2020, he introduced her to the world with his very first post on Instagram.

Only six posts old on the photo-sharing app, the actor has also broken Jennifer Aniston’s previously-held record. He gained more than a million followers, faster than Aniston and the next contender Sir David Attenborough.

“Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert,” he had captioned the image, which had him cradling his little one while sitting on a yellow couch.

