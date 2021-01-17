scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 17, 2021
Rupert Grint beats Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram record

On November 10, Grint had shared shared a photo of himself with his newborn daughter. He had one million followers in just four hours and one minute!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 17, 2021 6:16:46 pm
Jennifer Aniston, Rupert Grint, Rupert Grint instagram, jennifer aniston instagram Rupert Grint instagram record, indian express, indian express newsHe has gained more million followers faster than even Aniston and the next contender, Sir David Attenborough.(Photo: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files)

Even though Instagram has been there for a while, several celebrities are joining the photo sharing app only recently. Previously, it was FRIENDS actor Jennifer Aniston who broke the Internet by joining and announcing her arrival with a famous selfie. And now, Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint — who joined in November 2020 — has gained more than a million followers, faster than even Aniston and the next contender Sir David Attenborough, a report in The Instyle informs, citing Entertainment Tonight. Apparently, Grint gained one million followers in just four hours and one minute.

On November 10, he had shared shared a photo of himself with his newborn daughter. “Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G Grint. Stay safe, Rupert. (sic)” he had captioned.

Later, he had spoken with ET and expressed his surprise. “I don’t believe it. It’s very, very surreal. I never thought I would [join Instagram]. I always said that I wouldn’t, and then I just thought, ‘It’s been such a crazy [time]. So why not?’ It’s insane. I think Wednesday actually broke the internet, personally. She gets the credit.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rupert Grint (@rupertgrint)

Here is the Aniston photo which broke the internet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

And of course, she had followed it up with this.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Now, we are waiting to see who manages to break Grint’s record.

