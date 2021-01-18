Say goodbye to tough rug stains with these easy cleaning hacks

A good rug can elevate your room decor in no time. Available in multiple colours, fabrics, shapes and sizes, they are a great way to add warmth to your place. But, there is no denying that as much as they look great, rugs and carpets can be hard to maintain. Just imagine yourself enjoying a cuppa while sitting on your favourite rug, and the cup just slips out of your hand! Don’t even want to think of such a messy scenario? Worry not, Radhe Rathi, founder of Kaleen India, shares some tips to keep your rugs clean at all times.

FOR MORE HOME DECOR IDEAS | Setting up your dream home? Count on these design ideas

Do not use harsh chemical cleaners or power washers on your rug for longevity. (Photo: pixabay) Do not use harsh chemical cleaners or power washers on your rug for longevity. (Photo: pixabay)

Rathi begins by saying that clean the spills immediately before the stain is set. “Never rub a spill; this will force the spill deeper into the rug’s fibres. Gently blotting the spill with a clean white cloth or paper towel is the preferred way to absorb any spill,” she shares. Also, she advises using clean water and dry towels to absorb any residual cleaner or moisture. “Remember to use lukewarm water on wool rugs to remove residual spill. This is because woollen frugs are more prone to bleeding and staining,” she tells indianexpress.com

Use a spray bottle to clean the rugs. “Mix 2 per cent dish soap with 98 per cent cold water. Mix well but do not shake. Then spritz the solution on the top side of the rug and let it sit for a few minutes. Finally, rinse until the water runs clear,” she says.

But, she cautions against using any harsh chemical cleaners or power washers as they may speed-up fading and affect the rug’s durability.

ALSO READ | How WFH in pandemic changed our home decor, furniture

“Minor spills on any type of rugs, except hand-processed jute and viscose products, can be cleaned by first scraping off any visible debris with a dull instrument,” she says. “For this,” she continues, “mix a minimal amount of dish soap with a cup of lukewarm water, dip a clean sponge and gently remove the stain. Make sure you do not use excessive water. Then blot the area with a dry cotton towel or white paper towel and allow it to dry thoroughly,” adds Rathi.

She also suggests avoiding cleaning tencel or viscose rugs and jute rugs frequently as they are highly sensitive to moisture and water. “This might lead to discolouration of the rug,” she says.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle